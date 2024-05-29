Hindi Journalism Day 2024: Date, history, significance and all that you need to know

Hindi Journalism Day 2024: Media is the fourth pillar of democracy and journalism ensures that we are well informed about the current happenings of the state. Journalists work day and night to ensure that we get the news of everything happening as soon as possible, at our doorstep. A newspaper, a TV channel and in the present times, social media, hold the power to make or change an opinion. Journalism is extremely powerful and helps us to grow our perspective on certain things. Hindi journalism or vernacular journalism has enabled people to know about current affairs in the language they are comfortable in. This has led to dissemination of information at every doorstep of the country. Every year, Hindi Journalism Day is observed on May 30.(Unsplash)

Every year, Hindi Journalism Day is observed to honour the start of Hindi journalism that has enabled each person of the country to have access to proper information. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things that we should know.

Date:

Every year, Hindi Journalism Day is observed on May 30. This year, Hindi Journalism Day falls on Thursday.

History:

Udant Martand was the first Hindi newspaper to be published in India. During that time, India was under the British rule. Udant Martand was published in Calcutta. The date of publication was May 30, 1826. Hindi Journalism has existed in the country for about 198 years. On May 30, 2024, Hindi Journalism Day will be observed to honour the contribution of Hindi journalism and the journalists who toil day and night to provide correct information to the citizens of the country.

Significance:

Hindi journalism brought news to the doorsteps of the ones who did not know English. It helped people to have access to information and grow an informed opinion about things. This is the day to honour journalists who work in Hindi journalism and contribute to the distribution of correct information.