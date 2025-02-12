Hug Day 2025: Different types of hugs and their meanings

Hug Day 2025: The Valentine’s Week is here and it is officially the season of love. The month of February basks in the warmth of romance, love and affection. From February 7 to February 14, the week of love is observed throughout the world. From Promise Day to Chocolate Day to Hug Day, each day of the week signifies a specific element of romance that strengthens the bond between two individuals, bringing them closer than before. Also read | Valentine's Week Calendar 2025: Promise Day to Hug Day, know about February's 7 days of love before Valentine's Day Hug Day 2025: Here's what different types of hugs mean.(Shutterstock)

February 14 is observed as Valentine’s Day, officially known as the day of love. Two days before Valentine’s Day, Hug Day is celebrated. A hug signifies warmth, support and compassion. Not just between romantic partners, a hug means a lot between two friends or two siblings as well. It is an act of showing that we are there are for each other, no matter what.

As we gear up to celebrate Hug Day on February 12, here are a few hugs and the meanings they hold.

The side hug:

This is the type of hug done by people who are standing side-by-side to each other. They reach out to each other from the side for a quick embrace. In between friends or loved ones, a side hug can mean a quick show of affection and support.

Hugging from the back:

In this type of hug, usually a person stands, and another person joins in with a hug from the back. This signifies deep affection, fondness for each other and is usually done in an intimate relationship.

Waist hug:

In this type of hug, two people face each other, and wrap their arms around each other's waists. This usually involves facing each other and having an intimate conversation, signifying deep connection.

Bear hug:

This type of hug signifies depth and is usually prolonged in nature. Bear hugs are done while standing, and holding onto each other’s embrace for a long time, usually signifying comfort and love.