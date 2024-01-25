International Customs Day 2024: The customs department enables the smooth flow of transfer of goods across borders. While it's a noble task, it also comes with its own set of challenges. Scrutinising through each and every good carried by people to ensure that they are safe for transport, a lot of responsibilities are entrusted to the customs agencies. The day is dedicated to them to raise awareness about the importance of their job and how they help the smooth flow of goods across borders. As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few things to keep in mind. International Customs Day 2024: Date, history and significance(Unsplash)

Date:

Every year, International Customs Day is observed on January 26. This year, the special day falls on a Friday.

History:

In the year 1953, the Customs Cooperation Council (CCC) confirmed this date to be observed as International Customs Day. The session was inaugurated in Brussels, Belgium. Members from 17 European countries attended that session. In 1994, CCC was renamed as World Customs Organisation,, and currently consists of 182 member states across the world. Since then, International Customs Day has been observed.

Significance:

In India, the responsibilities of the customs agencies are handled by the Central Board of Excise and Customs. This day is celebrated to uplift leadership, guidance and support to the customs administrations across the world, and the significance of their job. The theme of this year's International Customs Day is - Customs Engaging Traditional and New Partners with Purpose. One of the best ways to celebrate the special day is by educating ourselves about the advantages and the risks involved in the jobs done by the customs agencies. That will help us to gain more awareness about the significance of customs departments in each country and how they work hard to ensure that smooth transportation of goods is done across countries.