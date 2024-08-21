Kajari Teej 2024: Date, shubh muhurat, puja rituals, significance and all you need to know

Kajari Teej 2024: Every year, the auspicious festival of Kajari Teej is observed with a lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. The Hindu Festival is celebrated a few days after the auspicious occasion of Rakshabandhan. Kajari Teej is observed by women to seek blessings for the longevity and prosperity of their husbands. There are three Teej festivals that are celebrated annually by women - Kajari Teej, Hartalika Teek, and Hariyali Teej. Kajari Teej is also known as Badi Teej. As we gear up to celebrate the auspicious day, here are a few things we must remember. According to Drik Panchang, Kajari Teej will be observed on August 22 this year.(Pinterest)

Kajari Teej 2024: Date, shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, Kajari Teej will be observed on August 22 this year. The Tritiya tithi will begin at 5:06 pm on August 21 and end at 1:46 pm on August 22.

Kajari Teej 2024: Puja rituals

Teej is observed with lot of devotion.(AFP Photo)

On this day, devotees wake up early and start the day with a holy bath. Then they vow to observe nirjala vrat throughout the day. They also offer their puha to Neemdi Mata. Then a small pond is made with clay and cow dung in front of the house. Raw milk and water are poured into this pond. At the edge of it, a lamp is placed. Water, roli and moli are offered to Neemdi Mata. Then married women pray for the longevity of their husbands. Unmarried women can also keep nirjala vrat to seek blessings for getting a good husband.

Kajari Teej 2024: Significance

Kajari Teej is celebrated three days after Rakshabandhan and five days before Krishna Janmashtami. According to the Hindu calendar, Kajari Teej falls in the Krishna Paksha of the Bhadrapada month. This festival is usually observed in the northern part of India, mainly in the states of Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, and Bihar. Both married and unmarried women observe the day with dedication and devotion.