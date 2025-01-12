Magh Bihu 2025: Date, shubh muhurat of Bhogali Bihu, history, significance, rituals of Assam's grand harvest festival

Magh Bihu 2025: Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu or Maghor Bihu, is one of Assam's most anticipated festivals, a vibrant celebration of the harvest season that marks the transition into the new year. Falling in the first month of the year, according to the Bengali Panjika, Magh Bihu is a time to express gratitude for a bountiful harvest and celebrate the rich agricultural heritage of Assam. Magh Bihu 2025: What is Magh Bihu really about? A deep dive into Assam’s most anticipated festival!(File Photo)

However, it is not just about the harvest—it is a festival that brings people together, strengthening the bonds of community through food, music and tradition. (Also read: Uttarayan 2025: Date, history, significance, celebration of Gujarat's kite flying festival)

Date:

As with all festivals tied to the lunar calendar, the exact dates shift every year, but the essence of Magh Bihu remains the same: a joyous occasion where family and friends gather to share meals, participate in traditional games and give thanks to God and ancestors.

According to Drik Panchang, Magh Bihu will be celebrated this year on Wednesday, January 15, 2025, while the Sankranti shubh muhurat for Magh Bihu will be on 9:03 am, January 14.

History and significance:

Magh Bihu has deep agricultural roots, celebrating the end of the harvest and the beginning of a new cycle of growth. Historically, the festival dates back to around 3500 BC, when ancient communities performed fire sacrifices to ensure bountiful crops.

Magh Bihu, also known as Bhogali Bihu, is a harvest festival observed in the northeastern state of Assam during January. This year, Magh Bihu falls on January 15, with the eve, known as Uruka, celebrated on January 14.(ANI Photo)

The Dimasa Kacharis, an indigenous tribe, are considered the earliest known celebrators of this festival, laying the foundation for what we now recognise as Magh Bihu. The word "Bihu" is believed to be derived from "Bishu," which means "to seek peace," and "Bhog," which refers to eating.

At its core, Magh Bihu emphasises sharing food with family, friends, and neighbours. While the festival holds agricultural significance, its social importance is equally notable as it is a time for communities to come together, renew ties of friendship and enjoy the simple pleasures of life.

Rituals and celebration

Magh Bihu is celebrated over two days, each with its own unique set of rituals. The first day, Uruka, is the eve of the main festival, where the community comes alive with preparation.

Young men head to the fields to build makeshift cottages called 'Bhelaghar,' which are typically constructed near rivers using hay from the harvest fields and alongside these cottages, they build a 'Meiji'—a towering bonfire that symbolises the burning away of the old and the welcoming of the new. As night falls, families and friends gather around the Meiji, singing traditional Bihu songs, playing the Dhol (a traditional drum) and sharing a feast of freshly harvested food.

The following day, the main Magh Bihu celebration kicks off early with a refreshing bath to cleanse and prepare for the day ahead. Traditional games such as Tekeli Bonga (pot-breaking), buffalo fighting and egg fights add a playful element to the festivities, drawing crowds and spectators from all corners.

Laughter and excitement fill the air as people engage in these time-honoured games. Magh Bihu is not just about fun and games—it is also about food, and during this festival, Assamese sweets and treats take centre stage.

Families exchange rice cakes, and one of the festival's favourites, Laru (a sweet made from coconut), is shared generously. Sesame, coconut, and murmura (puffed rice) are key ingredients in creating the iconic laddoos that are distributed among friends, family and neighbours.

A plate of 'larus' and 'pithas' which are traditional Assamese sweets prepared for Magh Bihu. (HT PHOTO).

Magh Bihu is not just a celebration of a successful harvest—it is a celebration of life, community and tradition. As people from all walks of life come together to give thanks, participate in rituals and share meals, the spirit of unity and gratitude takes centre stage.

Whether you are indulging in Assamese delicacies or enjoying the thrill of traditional games, Magh Bihu is a reminder of the beauty of togetherness and the importance of honouring the past while embracing the future. So, this year, as Magh Bihu approaches, take a moment to appreciate the simple joys of life, connect with your loved ones and indulge in the warmth of community and tradition.

After all, festivals like Magh Bihu are about much more than just the harvest—they are about celebrating the richness of life itself.