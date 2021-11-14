Music, art, craft workshops: It’s kid’s day out in the city!

If you’re looking to make this Children’s Day special for your little munchkin, then here are some innovative workshops for your young ones to attend. And as the number of Covid-19 cases remain low in the city, some of these events are set to take place physically with all necessary safety protocols in place.

Cooking and storytelling workshop:

Young Minds by Samridhi, a Delhi-based virtual hobby classes centre is arranging a Children’s Day special storytelling and cooking workshop virtually. “Winters are setting in and it’s the perfect time to savour sweet delicacies. This prompted me to host a special ‘no-flame’ sweet making workshop!” informs founder Samridhi Verma.

What: Storytelling and cooking workshop

When: November 14

Where: https://www.instagram.com/young_minds_by_samridhi/

Timing: 6 pm

Children’s Day music workshop

If your little one is a budding musician, then this workshop is just the thing for them! “We have a one-day workshop planned this time. We have been inundated with enquiries since Covid-19 cases have gone down. We’ll have lots of music-based activities and the kids will be crafting an instrument,” says founder Sonam Upadhyaya, adding, “Everyone in our team has got RT-PCR done and vaxxed.”

What: Music workshop for kids

Where: Mozartsy, Safdarjung Enclave

When: November 14

Timing: 10:30 -11:15am and 12:00 -12:45pm

Art and Craft virtual workshop and event

Besides a virtual art and craft workshop, a charity drive has been organised for youngsters. “There is a virtual paper rose making workshop, the symbol of Nehru Ji. We will then distribute Ayurvedic immunity booster kits for street kids in the Rohini slum area,” says Sangita Gambhir, from the studio.

What: Online workshop and charity drive

Where: Art & Craft Studio, Rohini

When: November 14

Timings: 1pm

