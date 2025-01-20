National Hugging Day 2025: 20+ wishes, images, messages, WhatsApp and Facebook statuses to share with loved ones

National Hugging Day 2025: A hug is an embrace of affection and love. It speaks volumes, without saying anything at all. When we hug the ones we love, we feel the silent embrace of support, resilience and attention. Every year, National Hugging Day is celebrated in the US. It is a call for people to express their emotions and let their loved ones know that they are valued, seen, loved and heard. Also read | Hug Day 2024: Date, history and significance of sixth day of Valentine's Week National Hugging Day 2025: Every year, the special day is celebrated on January 21.(Canva)

Every year, National Hugging Day is observed on January 21. On March 29, 1986, in Caro, Michigan, Rev. Kevin Zaborney founded National Hugging Day as a day to be specifically dedicated to urge people to express their emotions openly.

As we gear up to observe the special day on Tuesday, it's important that we remember to hug it out with the ones we love and care about. But, for the ones who stay far away from us, we can send them virtual hugs in the form of messages, wishes and images to let them know that when there's love, distance is just another word.

National Hugging Day 2025 wishes

Sending you big hugs to let you know that you are valued, remembered and loved. Happy National Hugging Day!

2. I wish you were close to me so I could squish you with big hugs. Can’t wait to see you again. Happy National Hugging Day.

3. Happy National Hugging Day to the person who gives the best hugs and makes me feel so loved. Have a great day!

4. This National Hugging Day, I want to remind you that you have got the lifetime membership of my hugs! Can’t wait to see you.

5. To the giver of best hugs and the one who lights up my life, a very happy National Hugging Day!

Happy National Hugging Day. Remember to hug your loved ones today.(Canva)

6. In case you are having a bad day, sending you a warm hug to let you know how much you are loved. In case you are having a good day, sending you a tight hug to celebrate it together.

7. No matter where you are in life, I hope my warm tight hug finds a way to you and reminds you of how amazing you are. Happy National Hugging Day!

National Hugging Day 2025 messages

8. Happy National Hugging Day to the giver of the warmest hugs, the one who knows how to hug it out to make all the broken pieces come back together.

9. Wishing you all the happiness in the world and sending you my warmest hugs! Have a great day.

10. Knock knock! Here’s a packet of warm hugs delivered to you to let you know how much I love you. Happy National Hugging Day!

Let's hug it out!(Canva)

11. Sending you a big, warm hug full of love, happiness, and comfort! Have a wonderful National Hugging Day!

12. A hug is the best gift to give and receive. I’m sending you a big one to make your day brighter and happier. Happy National Hugging Day.

13. A hug speaks a thousand words. Today, I’m sending you all the love and positivity through my hug. Happy National Hugging Day!

14. No matter what you are going through in life, I hope my hug finds you and embraces you with happiness and hope.

National Hugging Day 2025 WhatsApp and Facebook statuses

15. A hug speaks volumes without saying anything at all. Hug your loved ones today and let them know how you feel.

This National Hugging Day, give your loved ones the warmest hugs!(Canva)

16. This National Hugging Day, may you receive the warmest hugs from the ones you love and cherish in this life!

17. Happy National Hugging Day from me and mine to you and yours! Have a wonderful day ahead.

18. Hey, let’s hug it out and remind each other how much we mean to us. Let nothing negative ever touch this beautiful love!

19. Hugs are the simplest yet most meaningful way to show love. Here's a big hug from me to you on National Hugging Day!

20. Sometimes all we need is a hug to feel better. I’m sending you one now. Have a great day ahead.

Hugs speak volumes!(Canva)

21. Here’s to the simple, beautiful gesture that can change your mood in an instant—a hug! Sending you the warmest hugs today.

22. On both good and bad days, may you always have your loved ones to hug and make you feel better!

This story includes AI-generated elements.