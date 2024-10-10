Navratri 2024 day 8: Know about Maa Mahagauri, its significance, Ashtami puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, colour and more

Navratri 2024 day 8: The special time of the year is here. Every year, Navratri is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. One of the biggest festivals celebrated in India, Navratri literally translates to nine nights and is dedicated to the nine forms of Goddess Durga. Navratri is celebrated as Durga Puja in West Bengal. The eighth day of Navratri is considered to be one of the most auspicious times of the year. On the eighth day, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. Here's all that you need to know. On Ashtami or eighth day of Navratri, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped.(Pinterest)

Know all about Maa Mahagauri:

Mahagauri translates to fair and radiant. According to mythology, it is believed that to win over Lord Shiva’s affection, Goddess Parvati went through extreme penance. Pleased with her devotion, Lord Shiva accepted her and married her – however, the intense penance made her turn dark. Hence, Goddess Parvati went to Lord Brahma and asked for her fair complexion back. Brahma asked her to slay demons Sumbha and Nisumbha, and take a bath in the river Ganges of the Himalayas. After she took bath, she emerged as Maa Mahagauri.

Maa Mahagauri has four arms and rides a bull. She is dressed in white clothes and ornaments and controls the planet Rahu.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024 Day 7: Know about Maa Kalaratri, significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, colour of the day and more

Navratri day 8: Significance

Ashtami or the eighth day of Navratri is considered the most auspicious day of the festival. On this day, Maa Mahagauri is worshipped. Goddess Mahagauri is known as the symbol of purity, chastity and tranquility. All the nine forms of Maa Durga are worshipped on this day.

Navratri day 8: Puja vidhi

On this day, devotees wake up early and start the day after a holy bath. Then the idol or picture of Goddess Durga is placed at the altar. Fruits, flowers, sweets and water are offered to the deity. Then the aarti is performed, and prasad is offered to family and friends.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024 Day 6: Know about Maa Katyayani, significance, puja vidhi, shubh muhurat, auspicious colour and more

Navratri day 8: Shubh muhurat

According to Drik Panchang, the Ashtami tithi will begin at 12:31 PM on October 10 and will go on till 12:06 PM on October 11.

Navratri day 8: Colour

The colour for the auspicious Ashtami of Navratri is pink. It is advised to wear pink clothes and dedicate prayers to the goddess and seek her blessings.

ALSO READ: Navratri 2024 bhog list: What to offer to 9 avatars of Goddess Durga on each day of Navratri