New Year 2022: When and where to watch Burj Khalifa's laser show

It is that time of the year again. People are elated to move on to the next year and close the door on the passing one. Even though we are still under the scare of the coronavirus pandemic and with the new variants making their way into our lives and accelerating the transmissions – we are looking forward to move to the next year with our loved ones close and our hopes of a better tomorrow closer. It is that time again when the homes deck up in their best colours, lights, laughter and gossips of our near and dear ones fill the homes and the living room, sumptuous meals are cooked to be consumed together in the dinner table and resolutions for the next year and started to be drafted.

This year it is more special, especially after last year when the celebrations were dimmed after the covid-19 pandemic spread and killed many lives, taking away the loved ones of many. People spent their New Year last year in isolation, away from their families and praying for things to get normal. Every year, the laser and the lights show at Burj Khalifa at Dubai is a spectacular view to behold to announce the move forward to the next year.

ALSO READ: Happy New Year 2022: Best wishes, images, messages to share with loved ones

With the strike of the midnight hour, the Dubai downtown sky will see the plethora of colours and lights from spectacular pyrotechnics, light and laser extravaganza presented by Burj Khalifa. This year it is extra special because a brand-new laser feature is making debut at The Dubai Fountain with the 'eve of wonder' as the prime theme. We already cannot wait to experience the extravaganza with our own eyes, in real time.

This laser show can be experienced online or on Television. The laser show will be telecasted at 8:30pm local time on mydubainewyear.com. People who are in Dubai and are planning to visit Dubai Downtown to get the experience of a lifetime can access U by Emaar app for pre-registration.