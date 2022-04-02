Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / Ramadan 2022 moon sighting in India LIVE: Crescent sighted in Lucknow
Ramadan 2022 moon sighting LIVE: Muslims in Lucknow sight the crescent moon for Ramadan 2022. Taraweeh prayers to follow as first fast will be observed on April 03, 2022 | Catch all the viral updates here
Muslim men look for the position of the moon to mark the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on the roof of Al-Musyari'in mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia&nbsp;
Muslim men look for the position of the moon to mark the first day of the holy fasting month of Ramadan on the roof of Al-Musyari'in mosque in Jakarta, Indonesia (REUTERS/Willy Kurniawan)
Updated on Apr 02, 2022 07:04 PM IST
ByZarafshan Shiraz, Delhi
Ramadan, also known as Ramazan or Ramzan, may begin in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries from the evening of April 2 or 1 Ramadan 1443 AH with the first fast being observed on April 3, 2022, depending upon the sighting of the crescent moon. The fasting date changes yearly because the Islamic calendar is based on the lunar cycle hence, its starting and end date depends upon the sighting of the crescent moon.

Ramadan is the ninth month of Islamic calendar, that takes place for 720 hours i.e. four weeks and two days during which the followers of Islam fast between dawn and sunset, pray for peace and guidance, give back to the community in the form of charity or zakaat or engaging in humanitarian activities such as feeding the underprivileged and introspect to enlighten their souls. The crescent moon of Ramadan 2022 has already been sighted in some parts of the world with Saudi Arabia, UAE, UK and Australia already marking the first fast of Ramadan 2022 today.

Usually, the crescent of Ramadan is first sighted in Saudi Arabia and some parts of India along with some Western countries and then usually a day later in the rest of India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other countries. 

 

Follow all the updates here:

  • Apr 02, 2022 06:58 PM IST

    Canadian PM Justin Trudeau wishes ‘Ramadan Mubarak’

    Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wishes Muslim Canadians across the country a blessed and peaceful month of Ramadan 2022.

  • Apr 02, 2022 06:54 PM IST

    Healthy iftar with nut butter rich dates

    Check out this easy recipe of nutrition-filled dates that you can break your fast with at iftar this Ramadan. Enjoy the goodness of peanut butter and dark chocolate as you munch on them.

  • Apr 02, 2022 06:53 PM IST

    Iftar traditions around the world

    Traditionally Iftar starts with dates and water, which leads to an Iftar-special spread consisting of both vegetarian and non-vegetarian dishes. Egypt celebrates Iftar with colourful lanterns, while in Pakistan, people visit the local bazaar for the chaand raat celebrations. In India, people celebrate Iftar with dates, freshly cut fruits and fruit juice, followed by fried delicacies such as pakodas and samosas. Click here to know more about Iftar traditions around the world.

  • Apr 02, 2022 06:11 PM IST

    Moon sighting committees in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh

    The Central Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan and Bangladesh are known as Markazi Ruet-e-Hilal Committees (Markazi Rooyat-e-Hilal Committee). As per the latest reports, religious authorities of these Central Moon Sighting Committees have made special arrangements in Islamabad, Lahore, Dhaka, New Delhi, Lucknow, Mumbai, Hyderabad and other cities of the three South Asian countries to sight the crescent moon on April 2 and decide the first day of Ramadan 2022.

  • Apr 02, 2022 06:00 PM IST

    Sighting the Ramadan crescent tonight

    The moon sighting committees in India will sit after Salat al Maghrib or evening prayers after sunset today i.e. Saturday April 02, 2022 to decide the first day of the holy month of fasting and similar meetings will be held in Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal and other South Asian countries who are gearing up to sight the Ramadan crescent. 

  • Apr 02, 2022 05:48 PM IST

    Crescent Moon Watch

    As per the Crescent Moon Watch, a moon tracker run by the United Kingdom’s Nautical Almanac Office, Ramadan crescent moon will be easily visible in most parts of the world on April 2, 2022.

  • Apr 02, 2022 05:34 PM IST

    US President Joe Biden extends Ramadan greetings

    As Muslims in many countries observe the first Ramadan fast while others gear up to sight the crescent moon, President Joe Biden wished “Ramadan Kareem” to all.

  • Apr 02, 2022 05:00 PM IST

    Best wishes, images, messages and greetings to share with loved ones at the onset of Ramadan 2022

    This year, Ramadan may begin in India on the evening of April 2 or 3. Here are some wishes, images, greetings and messages you can share with your loved ones to celebrate the onset of the Holy Islamic month.

  • Apr 02, 2022 04:58 PM IST

    Ramadan 2022 moon sighting significance

    Observing the crescent moon for Ramadan holds a lot of religious significance for the Muslim community all over the world. It denotes the start and the end of the month of Ramadan. Know all about the moon sighting tradition here.

  • Apr 02, 2022 04:58 PM IST

    Ramadan fasting tips for diabetes patients

    Diabetes patients need to take extra care during Ramzaan fasting and follow a proper diet routine to control their blood sugar levels. Here are expert tips.

  • Apr 02, 2022 04:57 PM IST

    Dos and don'ts of healthy Ramadan fasting

    Fasting during Ramadan can be quite beneficial and cleanses the body of harmful toxins. However, eating huge meals during Iftar meals or not drinking enough liquids between Iftar and Suhoor could lead to health issues or aggravate existing ones. Here are some nutrition dos and don'ts that one should follow while fasting for Ramadan, as suggested by experts. Read more here

  • Apr 02, 2022 02:31 PM IST

    Ramadan 2022 sehri and iftar timetable for New Delhi

    Sehri and iftar timetable for New Delhi&nbsp; (IslamicFinder.com)
    Sehri and iftar timetable for New Delhi  (IslamicFinder.com)

    As per IslamicFinder.com, here are the timings for Sehar and Iftaar in India's capital, New Delhi.

  • Apr 02, 2022 02:23 PM IST

    City-wise timetable for Ramadan 2022 in India

    The holy month of Ramzaan is just around the corner and as Muslims in India gear up for the annual 30 days of fasts, here's all you need to know about the date and time of sehri and iftar in India

  • Apr 02, 2022 01:38 PM IST

    Benefits of intermittent fasting during Ramadan 2022

    Restricting food intake during the day can help prevent chronic ailments like high cholesterol, heart disease, high blood pressure, obesity, as well as improve mental health and wellbeing. Read in detail here

  • Apr 02, 2022 01:37 PM IST

    Significance of Ramadan 2022

    Ramadan fasting is one of the five pillars of Islam where observant Muslims refrain from eating and drinking from dawn to dusk and traditionally gather to break their fast with a date or khajur at iftar in the evening. Ramadan is also spelled Ramazan or Ramzan or Ramzaan when Muslims believe that God revealed the first verses of the Quran to the Prophet Muhammad. Read in detail here

  • Apr 02, 2022 01:36 PM IST

    Ramadan 2022 start date in India

    If the crescent moon is sighted in India today i.e. 29th Shaban 1443 AH or Saturday April 02, 2022, Ramadan 2022 fasting will commence on Sunday April 03, 2022 in the country. However, if the crescent moon is not sighted in Indian states today, the Islamic holy month will start from Sunday evening and the first first will be observed by the Muslims in the country from Monday April 04, 2022.

  • Apr 02, 2022 01:34 PM IST

    Countries already fasting for the first day of Ramadan 2022

    After sighting the crescent moon yesterday, Muslims in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Qatar, Kuwait and other Arab States along with Egypt, UK and Australia are already fasting for the first day of the Holy month of Ramadan 2022 on Saturday April 02, 2022.

  • Apr 02, 2022 01:30 PM IST

    Muslims in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh look for crescent

    The Central Moon Sighting Committees in India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and other South Asian countries appeal to Muslims to sight the Ramadan crescent moon or Ramzan Chand on Saturday, April 02, 2022 i.e. 29th Shaban 1443 AH

