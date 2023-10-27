Sharad Purnima 2023: This is one of the auspicious days in the season of festivals. The festive season has been on since Navratri, and we are awaiting Sharad Purnima for this year. Every year, Sharad Purnima is celebrated with a whole lot of pomp and grandeur all over the country. Women, during this time of the year, keep fast and pray to God Chandra. Sharad Purnima is a full moon day and is considered one of the most auspicious days to perform holy tasks. Sharad Purnima is also known as Sharad Poonam, Raas Purnima and Ashwin Purnima. Sharad Purnima 2023: Date, history, significance, celebration(Unsplash)

As we gear up to celebrate the special day, here are a few facts to know:

Date and time:

According to Drik Panchang, Sharad Purnima will be celebrated on October 28. The Purnima Tithi will start at 4:17 AM on October 28 and will end at 1:53 AM on October 29.

History:

It is believed that during Sharad Purnima, the moon comes out with all of the sixteen kalas. Each kala of the moon represents a human quality, and only by achieving all the sixteen kalas, can a person be complete. It is believed that only lord Krishna had all sixteen kala. Lord Rama had twelve kala. In Brij, Sharad Purnima is celebrated as Raas Purnima. According to Hindu mythology, on the night of Raas Purnima, Lord Krishma performed Maha-Raas – the dance of divine love. It is believed that on this night, hearing the sound of Lord Krishna's flute, the gopis left their homes and families to dance throughout the night with the Lord.

Significance and celebrations:

Sharad Purnima holds a lot of religious significance. Also known as Kojagari Purnima, people offer their prayers to the god of moon on this day. It is also a great time to perform all kinds of auspicious activities.

