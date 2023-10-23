This year will mark the intergovernmental organisation, United Nations' 78th year since the foundation. There is no other global organisation with the legitimacy, convening power and normative impact of the United Nations hence, in today's time of varied wars and political unrests in different countries across the world, it is more urgent for the UN to fulfil its promise and top other global organisations in delivering a peaceful and hopeful future that we want. United Nations Day 2023: Date, history, significance (AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey, File)

Date:

United Nations Day is celebrated every year on October 24.

History:

The day marks the anniversary of the day when the UN Charter entered into force in 1945. On October 24, 1945, the United Nations was officially established. 2 years later, the United Nations General Assembly in 1947 announced the Charter of the United Nations as the one which “shall be devoted to making known to the people of the world the aims and achievements of the United Nations and to gaining their support for its work”.

In 1971, the organisation adopted United Nations Resolution 2782 and declared that the United Nations Day ought to be an international observance. The resolution suggested that the United Nations’ member states observe October 24 as a public holiday too.

Significance:

United Nations Day offers the opportunity to amplify the common agenda and reaffirm the purposes and principles of the UN Charter that has guided the nation for the past 76 years.

