Valentine's Week 2023, Happy Teddy Day Live Updates: Romantic gift ideas, significance, best wishes and more

Valentine's Week 2023: While Valentine's Day is celebrated on February 14 every year, the week preceding the day of love, is celebrated with equal fanfare and enthusiasm by lovebirds all over the globe. Rose Day (February 7), Propose Day (February 8), Chocolate Day (February 9), Teddy Day (February 10), Promise Day (February 11), Kiss Day (February 12), Hug Day (February 13) - each of these days gives an opportunity to express love for your partner in myriad ways. The journey of love often begins with a single rose or a heart-warming proposal that changes your entire life. Chocolates, gifts, teddy bear, and promises follow and so do the physical expression of your affection like a warm hug or a kiss. If you too believe in love and are dedicating this entire week to your beloved, you should follow our Live Updates for romance tips, gift ideas, significance of each day of Valentine's Week and best wishes to send to your better half.