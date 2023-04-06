Home / Lifestyle / Festivals / When is Good Friday 2023: History, significance and all you want to know

When is Good Friday 2023: History, significance and all you want to know

Good Friday 2023: From the history to the importance of this day, know all about Good Friday here.

Good Friday 2023: One of the most significant days of the Christian community is here. Every year, Good Friday is celebrated by Christians all over the world. People visit the church and attend the Friday service. Some also keep fast and observe the day of mourning and sorrow. Contrary to what it sounds like, Good Friday is not a happy occasion. It is observed as a day of mourning as Jesus Christ was crucified on this day. Also known as Black Friday and Holy Friday, Good Friday is the day when Jesus Christ sacrificed his life to redeem the sins of the ones who believe in him.

As we gear up to celebrate the day, here are a few things to know about Good Friday.

ALSO READ: Good Friday: Why you shouldn't greet anyone 'Happy Good Friday'

Date:

It is believed that Jesus Christ was crucified on a Friday. Hence, Good Friday is observed. The Friday before Easter is celebrated as Good Friday. This year, Good Friday will be celebrated on April 7.

Significance:

It is believed that God loved the world so much that he sacrificed the life of his begotten son for the sins of the entire humanity. For the sins of the people who believed in Jesus Christ, he sacrificed his life. This day is seen as a day of mourning and sorrow and people observe the day to celebrate Jesus’ sacrifice to save humanity from the shadows of their own sins. People refrain from eating food to mourn the day of sorrow. It is also advised to refrain greeting someone saying Happy Good Friday, because it is a day of sadness for the Christian community.

History:

Jesus Christ was arrested and beaten up by the Roman authorities. Then he was crucified at Calvary mountains. There are several theories why it is called Good Friday – some believe that the Good refers to God, while others believe that it refers to the goodness of the sacrifice done by Jesus Christ. Good Friday marks the beginning of the Easter weekend.

