Year Ender 2023: While it's exciting to welcome a new year, it is also the time to wrap up the old year and collect the memories, lessons and people that we have gained from the present year and carry the positive vibes into the new year. December is that time of the year when we start to gather the things that we have collected throughout the year and walk into another fresh year with enthusiasm, dedication, determination and a lot of hope. New year resolutions help us to stay focused on our goals for the new year and accomplish them with hard work and dedication. Year Ender 2023: Easy to accomplish New Year resolutions(Pexels)

However, resolutions often have the reputation of not being fulfilled. That happens when we choose things that are too difficult for us or are not aligned with our lifestyle. Making healthy changes is a part of accomplishing the resolutions that we have chosen for us. As we gear up to walk into another year, here are a few easy to accomplish new year resolutions that we can plan for.

Start a gratitude journal: The things that we are grateful for should be remembered. They can help us to feel happy in gloomy times and hold on to them in the difficult moments of our lives. Having a gratitude journal helps us to jot down the things that we are thankful for every day.

Make time for family: Family should be our priority at all times. They love us unconditionally and are by us through happy and sad times. We should ensure to make time for family and create more memories together.

Practice mindfulness: Being mindful helps us to become more grounded and self-aware. Praying, meditating, practicing hobbies that help us to stay calm and relaxed can make us more mindful and empathetic in life.

Cook something new: We should look forward to trying out new recipes every week. That will not only help us to be more creative, but also give us something to look forward to.

Read more books: Books are treasure chests of knowledge and information. We should make more time to read, gather knowledge and indulge in the beautiful worlds created in the pages of the books.