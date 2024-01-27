Food is crucial for a balanced gym diet hence, health experts recommend you should focus on a combination of protein, carbohydrates and healthy fats to fuel your workouts and aid in recovery. Lean proteins like chicken and fish, complex carbohydrates like whole grains and sources of healthy fats like avocados can be part of a well-rounded gym diet. 10 foods to include in your gym diet (Photo by Nature Zen on Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dt Nisha Bajaj, CDE (Certified Diabetes Educator) and Gut Health Expert at Cutis Skin Clinic in Mumbai's Bandra, asserted, “Don't forget fruits and vegetables for vitamins and minerals, and stay hydrated with plenty of water. Your specific dietary needs may vary based on your fitness goals and individual preferences, so consulting a nutritionist or dietitian can be helpful.” She suggested -

1. Protein rich food: Protein is essential for muscle repair and growth. Aim for lean sources like chicken, turkey, fish, lean beef, eggs and plant-based options like tofu and legumes.

2. Complex Carbohydrates: Carbs provide energy for workouts and aid in recovery. Opt for complex carbohydrates such as whole grains, oats, brown rice, and sweet potatoes.

3. Healthy Fats: Good fats are necessary for overall health and hormone production. Incorporate sources like avocados, nuts, seeds, and olive oil.

4. Calorie surplus: You need a caloric surplus to build muscle, but it should come from nutritious sources, not empty calories. Track your daily intake to ensure you're consuming enough.

5. Vitamins and Minerals: Ensure you get a variety of fruits and vegetables to provide essential vitamins and minerals that support overall health and muscle function.

6. Hydration: Staying well-hydrated is critical for muscle function and recovery.

7. Fiber: Include fiber-rich foods like vegetables, fruits and whole grains to aid digestion and maintain overall health.

8. Supplements: Some people use supplements like protein powder and creatine to support muscle growth, but it's best to consult with a healthcare professional before adding them to your diet.

9. Pre and Probiotic: Prebiotics are non-digestible fibers that serve as food for beneficial gut bacteria. A healthy gut microbiome is linked to improved digestion, nutrient absorption, and overall well-being. Probiotics may help reduce inflammation in the body, which can be beneficial for muscle recovery and overall performance.It can also reduce issues like bloating and discomfort, which can be particularly bothersome during or after workouts.

10. Anti-Inflammatory food: Incorporating anti-inflammatory foods into your gym diet can help reduce exercise-induced inflammation and support overall recovery. Like – berries, turmeric, nuts, ginger, green tea, cinnamon, cloves.

She advised, “Remember, individual nutrient needs can vary based on factors like age, gender and activity level. Consulting with a dietitian or nutritionist can help you create a personalised muscle gain diet plan.”

Aditi Thakore, Manager-Communications at Aquaconnect, said, “A well-rounded gym diet is essential for optimising your fitness journey and it's crucial to include a variety of nutrient-dense foods that support your goals.” She revealed ten foods to include in your gym diet, with a particular emphasis on the underestimated star, shrimp -

Shrimp: This seafood delicacy is not only a low-calorie, high-protein option but also rich in omega-3 fatty acids. They promote heart health and reduce inflammation, making shrimp an excellent addition to your gym diet. Meat: Beyond shrimp, chicken also provides essential amino acids for muscle growth and repair. Carbohydrates: Whole grains like brown rice and quinoa offer lasting energy, sustaining you through intense workouts. Leafy Greens: Spinach, broccoli, and other greens provide vital vitamins and minerals that enhance muscle function and overall health. Fruits: Berries, bananas, and citrus fruits supply natural sugars and antioxidants for improved workout performance. Nuts and Seeds: Almonds, walnuts, and chia seeds are a great source of healthy fats and protein, vital for energy and post-workout recovery. Dairy or Dairy Alternatives: Yogurt, milk, or fortified plant-based alternatives offer calcium and protein, which are crucial for muscle and bone health. Eggs: A complete protein source, eggs are packed with essential nutrients that promote muscle repair and growth. Pulses: Lentils, chickpeas, and black beans are rich in protein and fiber, providing sustained energy and aiding muscle recovery. Hydration: Water is the unsung hero, maintaining energy levels, regulating body temperature, and preventing dehydration during your workouts.

She concluded, “Always remember that your fitness journey is a deeply personal path towards your self-improvement. As the body grows stronger through resistance, your determination and commitment to a balanced diet will fortify your route to fitness excellence. Your gym diet is integral to this journey, shaping your physical and mental strength.”