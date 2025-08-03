10000 steps a day seems impossible? Fitness coach tells you 30 ways to make it happen: ‘Don't email your colleagues’

10000 steps a day is a fitness non-negotiable these days and with our schedules busier than ever, most are struggling to touch that goal on a daily basis. Sure, a day of travel or a short hike can make it possible every other weekend but just how does one achieve that every day in between work, errands, raising kids and finding time for ourselves? (Also read: Just 15 minutes of walking can cut death risk by 20%) Liza Marie Pasquale offers 30 effective walking strategies to help individuals reach 10,000 daily steps.

Fret not, because there are many ways your can get your daily 10K in, 30 ways actually.

Fitness influencer Liza Marie Pasquale has shared a video on Instagram, showing her followers just how easy it is to get 10K in the bag every day. She gave 30 ways one can incorporate walking into their schedules and achieve a healthy body with it.

Start small with your step count goals

Liza said in her video, “I lost 140 pounds from starting small, from stacking one habit at a time. And my first habit I stacked was walking 10,000 steps a day. Doing that, I lost 30 lbs in 3 months. So today, I'm going to share with you 30 ways to help you get in your steps."

She wrote in her post, "Starting small will lead to BIG results!!! When I tell you I tried EVERYTHING to lose weight but I always failed. I would give up so quickly because I was over worked, felt defeated or didn’t see immediate results and that’s when I decided to start small and try ONE thing at a time.

“My passion in life is to help as many women as I can become the healthiest and happiest version of themselves. To help them stop hiding and start shining. You only have one life, make it count. I want to help you feel and grow the confidence that I have grown during my own weight loss journey! Click the link in my bio and sign up for online coaching with me and my amazing team of women today.”

Lisa's 30 suggestions for getting in your 10K:

1. Take a morning mile.

2. Walk while you wait to pick up your kid.

3. Add a 5-minute walk after your workout.

4. Pace around while you're on the phone.

5. Take a lunch break walk.

6. Take a post-dinner walk.

7. Pace in the gym or during your at-home workout in between sets.

8. Go to the furthest bathroom away at work.

9. Set a reminder on your phone to get up and walk around during work hours.

10. Walk around your kitchen while your food is cooking.

11. Walk around while you're brushing your teeth.

12. Invest in a walking pad.

13. Use a walking pad to binge-watch reality TV.

14. Park further away.

15. Walk your kids to school or the bus stop.

16. Take a coffee walk with a friend after getting coffee.

17. Run errands on your lunch break.

18. Walk to a co-worker instead of emailing them.

19. Clean your house.

20. Mow your lawn.

21. Vacuum.

22. Get a dog.

23. Get off the bus or train one stop before yours.

24. Walk around in the building or parking lot when you're early to an appointment.

25. Always take the stairs, not the elevator.

26. Have a dance party (with kids or alone).

27. Skip the drive-thru (bank or food) and walk into the establishment.

28. Walk in to pick up takeout instead of ordering in.

29. Join a Step Bet.

30. Jump rope for 5 minutes a day (equals 1,000 steps).

31. Walk in place while watching TV or pace around while doom scrolling.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.