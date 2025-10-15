101-year-old man who survived coma, heart attack, fought in World War II shares 7 habits that contributed to long life

American centenarian Si Liberman, 101, has shared his seven ‘longevity tips’, drawing from his remarkable life experiences, including surviving a coma, the Great Depression, a heart attack, and enemy fire over Nazi Germany in World War II. In an October 13 piece he wrote for The Washington Post, Si, shared seven hard-earned tips he picked up along the way that contributed to his long life. Also read | Nutritionist shares 5 Japanese habits Indians can adopt for long and healthy life Si Liberman, 101, attributes his longevity partly to not smoking, a habit prevalent among his peers when he was young.

He wrote in the article titled, 'I’m 101 years old: Here are 7 things I think are ‘longevity secrets':

1. Focus on relationships

“I've been very lucky. I've been married for 76 years to my wife, Dorothy, 97. We have two terrific children who we're very close to, and two grandchildren who always keep in touch,” Si said.

2. Don't smoke

He added, “Most everyone smoked when I was young, but I didn't. When I started dating my wife, she was smoking now and again, but I got her to quit.”

3. Exercise and eat healthy

“We've always tried to eat healthy. I have fruit for breakfast and eat a lot of fish. After moving to Florida 14 years ago, my routine has included walking on the beach followed by swimming in our building's pool,” Si said.

4. Have a positive attitude

“Despite having to get through some dark days, I've never been down for very long. If I have a cold, I think it will be better soon. If I'm going through a rough time, I think I just have to live through it and things will look up. I think attitude is highly underrated and can't be underestimated,” Si added.

5. Get appropriate medical care

He also said, “I've benefited from the scientific progress we've made in treating health conditions and what I would call the miracles of modern medicine. We've always been careful and had routine appointments with doctors.”

6. Do work you find meaningful

Si said, “When I was working, I was editor of the Asbury Park Sunday Press, a privately owned paper. It was a challenging and rewarding job as a journalist for more than 40 years. And I still do a little writing to keep busy.”

7. Be a little lucky

He concluded, “I believe I've been a lucky guy in a 79-year relationship with my wife. Though she's had some memory problems since falling several times, she always remembers to exchange kisses before we go to sleep at night. Living with someone you care about, who also cares about you, really helps.”

At 101, Si Liberman reveals his top 7 longevity secrets. (Made using Grok AI)

Bryan Johnson, a tech entrepreneur-turned-longevity enthusiast, avoids three habits to stay healthy and live longer. Click here to know what those are.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.