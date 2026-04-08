3 Ayurvedic tips to stay balanced this summer: From mindful breathing to proper hydration

Summers are approaching, and it’s too harsh on overall health for every age group. Considering the pollution and environmental imbalance, especially in Northern India, can put unnecessary strain on mental and physical health. In a conversation with HT Lifestyle, Gurmeet Kaur, Co-Founder and Director, Ubalance Naturals, shared a few ayurvedic tips that can help you stay balanced and keep up with your overall wellness.

These simple ayurvedic habits can help you stay balanced in summers.(Pexel)

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Considering the scorching heat, Gurmeet said, “Summer serves as a gentle reminder to slow down and return to balance. Rather than a season to push harder, it is seen as a potential gift of time to support the body with greater awareness and care. At its core, this philosophy is rooted in the simplicity of Ayurveda.”

According to Gurmeet, there are three practices that align with Ayurveda: supporting digestion, staying hydrated, and keeping the system calm. “In summer, less truly becomes more,” said Gurmeet.

1. Hydration is the key

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{{^usCountry}} Gurmeet highlighted that mornings should always begin with hydration. Simple hydration before anything else allows the body to wake up without added stress. Starting the day with a glass of lukewarm water with a pinch of lemon or turmeric can give a perfect start to your body. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurmeet highlighted that mornings should always begin with hydration. Simple hydration before anything else allows the body to wake up without added stress. Starting the day with a glass of lukewarm water with a pinch of lemon or turmeric can give a perfect start to your body. {{/usCountry}}

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Simple hydration before anything else allows the body to wake up without added stress. (Unsplash)

{{^usCountry}} 2. Choose lighter meals {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} 2. Choose lighter meals {{/usCountry}}

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Gurmeet recommends lighter meals in summers. She advises to opt for foods that are seasonal and easier to digest and naturally aligned with the heat. “There is also a conscious effort to respect the sun, avoiding peak afternoon hours to preserve energy and prevent unnecessary fatigue,” said Gurmeet.

3. Gentle breathing practices

Breathing practices are one of the most effective remedies that work for everyone, irrespective of age. Whether you are dealing with mental health issues or physical health, adding gentle breathing practices can help in dealing with them in a better way.

Sheetali and Sheetkari Pranayama are great to cool the system. (Unsplash)

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Gurmeet said, “Sheetali and Sheetkari Pranayama are great to cool the system and Anulom Vilom for balance — complemented by restorative postures like Balasana and Viparita Karani, which help the body decompress without strain.” You can add five to 10 min breathing practices to your daily routine to keep your mind and body balanced.

​Pro tips:

Here are some of the other tips that Gurmeet recommends for better summer days:

Everyday habits, like moving in and out of air-conditioning, should be approached with awareness, giving the body time to adjust rather than shocking it into adapting. She recommends that evenings should be intentionally calmer, with lighter dinners and reduced stimulation, allowing for deeper, more restorative sleep.

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Anukriti Srivastava ...Read More Anukriti Srivastava thrives at the intersection of words and voice, where journalism meets storytelling. A digital editor and journalist with over 5 years of experience, she has written across lifestyle, women issues, relationships, entertainment, fashion, and travel. She did her Masters in Broadcast Journalism and has published more than 500+ lifestyle content pieces across platforms. As a former Sub-Editor at HerZindagi, she produced engaging digital content, interviews, and event coverage for a wide audience. She has also contributed as a Webstory Producer with Travel + Leisure, transforming travel experiences into immersive stories for readers who love exploring the world. Beyond writing, Anukriti’s storytelling extends to the microphone. As a voice-over artist, her warm and expressive voice has brought scripts to life across audio platforms, turning simple words into immersive experiences. Her work reflects a deep interest in people, culture, and everyday stories that resonate with readers and listeners alike. She enjoys crafting content that informs, inspires, and sparks curiosity. Away from screens and studios, you’ll find her reading self-help books, listening to music, getting lost in romantic novels, and playing the guitar for a creative reset. For Anukriti, storytelling isn’t just a profession—it’s a way of seeing and sharing the world. Read Less

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