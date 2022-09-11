4 subtle signs your mental health is on decline

There are times when things get too stressful, overwhelming and unmanageable and as your mental health starts declining, you do not really pay attention to the tell-tale signs, and it could all snowball into something serious like a full-blown depression or anxiety attack. However, understanding your mental patterns is the key to optimal mental health. The moment you start noticing certain signs of stress building up and reflecting in the way you are doing things, it's time to put everything on the backburner and pull yourself out of the situation. (Also read: Signs that someone is good for your mental health)

"Sometimes, a decline in your mental health can be really subtle. You might not even be aware of the fact that these small changes in your attitudes and behaviours can actually be indicative of something starting to slip out of place," says Psychologist Dr. Jenn Anders in her recent Instagram post.

"I want you to know that the key to supporting your mental health when this happens is to recognize it early and take action before it becomes a pattern that sticks," adds Dr Anders.

Here are the signs of declining mental health you must pay attention to:

1. YOU HAVE A HARD TIME STAYING PRESENT

Your mind drifts and you wish that you were somewhere else. You may feel a sense of urgency and you find yourself rushing from one task to the next. You also find yourself engaging in meaningless activities.

2. YOU DECLINE SOCIAL EVENTS

When your mental health is not good you may find yourself withdrawing often than usual. You may put walls with loved ones and feel apathetic towards relationships.

3. YOU SELF SABOTAGE

You increasingly put yourself in situations that are unhealthy and you seek relationships that are not appropriate. You find yourself making excuses for your behaviour and communicating your thoughts feels impossible.

4. YOUR ENERGY LEVELS ARE LOW

You have lost that pep in the step and you find it hard to motivate yourself. You procrastinate and doing little things like doing the dishes or brushing teeth seem insurmountable.

TIPS TO SUPPORT YOUR MENTAL HEALTH

- Step back and have fun. Try not to take life so seriously.

- Do something new. It can be simple as eating a different breakfast or driving to a different direction to work

- Ask yourself what is stressing me out right now then let the feeling in

- Focus on gratitude. Hang out in that feeling of appreciation for people, place and things in your world

