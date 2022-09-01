4 health benefits of adding whole grains to your diet

Whole grains are grains of any cereal that have all the three parts - endosperm, germ, and bran intact unlike refined grains that do not have germ and bran. For boosting your overall health and avoiding risk of lifestyle diseases, health experts all over the world recommend adding more of whole grains to the diet. It is said that at least half of all the grains one eats must be whole grains. Barley, brown rice, buckwheat, millet, oatmeal, popcorn, whole wheat flour, bread and crackers are some of the ways to incorporate whole grains to your diet. (Also read: National Nutrition Week 2022: Keto to Atkins; 5 diets you must avoid)

Whole grains have an array of benefits from high fibre that helps you feel full and satiated to complex carbs that help in controlling blood sugar levels and also lower risk of heart disease, diabetes, cancer and other health issues.

Nutritionist Lovneet Batra in her recent Instagram post talked about the health benefits of whole grains.

* MANAGE SUGAR LEVELS

Whole Grains are considered to have low glycaemic index, and therefore help manage blood glucose levels better. Further, it's important to supply the body with the key nutrients needed for managing blood sugar levels. The presence of minerals such as magnesium and chromium, phytochemicals, organic acids and enzyme inhibitors in wholegrain foods along with its high fibre content, all work together in stabilizing sugar levels.

* SUPPORTS HEART HEALTH

According to studies, intake of whole grain and bran intakes are consistently associated with a 16-30%lower risk of cardiovascular and coronary heart disease. Furthermore, certain compounds in whole grains, such as fiber, vitamin K, and antioxidants, can reduce your risk of stroke.

* REGULATES HORMONAL IMBALANCES

Whole grains contain compounds called lignans which have a weak hormone-like effect that may help you achieve a better hormonal balance. These grains are also valuable sources of vitamin B6 which is thought to play a useful role in managing hormones and alleviating premenstrual symptoms like bloating, mood swings and period pains.

* REDUCES CHRONIC INFLAMMATION

Inflammation is at the root of many chronic diseases. Whole grain foods have been reported to affect serum levels of inflammatory cytokines. So, consider adding whole grains to your diet every day.

