56-year-old woman says her legs still turn heads; shares her 5 secrets for smooth, glowing legs

Have you ever yearned for those model-like long, smooth, shapely legs with a natural glow? Per Sue Giers, a social media influencer and a fashion brand owner, you can achieve the same with the five secret masks, scrub, massage, and other techniques she follows. A 56-year-old social media influencer shares her secret to smooth, glowing legs.

On March 24, the 56-year-old influencer took to Instagram to share that her smooth and glowing legs still turn heads and wrote, “5 SECRETS for Smooth, Glowing Legs.” Here are the 5 secrets to achieving Sue's glowing legs.

The secret to smooth and glowing legs

1. Coffee ice cubes massage

Per Sue, to do the coffee ice cube massage, start by brewing strong coffee and freeze it in an ice cube tray. Once frozen, take the coffee cubes and massage your legs in circular motions. The caffeine tightens the skin, while the cold boosts circulation and reduces puffiness.

2. Rice flour and rose water scrub

To make this scrub, the influencer suggested mixing rice flour with rose water. It makes for a gentle yet powerful exfoliator. She added, “It removes dead skin, brightens the legs, and leaves them super smooth — like an at-home microdermabrasion.”

3. Raw honey and cinnamon glow mask

Blend raw honey with a pinch of cinnamon to make the glow mask. Apply the concoction to your legs and leave for 10 minutes. “This mix stimulates blood flow, evens out skin tone, and gives your legs a natural, golden glow,” Sue wrote.

4. Apple cider vinegar leg wraps

To make the leg wraps, soak a cloth in diluted apple cider vinegar. Then, wrap it around your legs and keep it for 15 minutes. Per the influencer, the wrap will help detoxify, tighten the skin, and make veins less visible over time.

5. Silk pillowcase leg trick

For her last trick, Sue suggested placing a silk pillowcase under your legs while you sleep at night. She stated that it will prevent friction, keep skin hydrated, and help avoid crepey skin. Additionally, it feels like a luxury spa treatment.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.