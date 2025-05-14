7 essential products every breastfeeding mom should have

Let us talk about some real conversations aligned with the needs of nursing mothers in India from urban metros and semi-urban smaller towns, new moms and second-timers, those at home and those returning to work. What is emerging as a recurring insight is that mothers are not looking for indulgence. These quiet little products are making life easier for thousands of moms after childbirth. Here's the breastfeeding checklist no one talks about.(Image by Pixabay)

They want function, hygiene and products that simply work. In today’s fast-paced India, with nuclear families, return-to-work commitments and changing lifestyle norms, a little support can go a long way.

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Vinit Garg, Founder and CEO at Mylo, shared a list of seven essentials every breastfeeding mom should have — everyday lifelines that can make the journey a little easier.

1. Nipple creams

Sore nipples are common in the initial phase of breastfeeding, often discouraging young mothers. In India, mothers prefer formulations that are lanolin-free, fragrance-free and safe to ingest — because washing it off before every feed isn’t always practical. Any extra step between baby and feed is a barrier.

2. Breast pads

Leakage is a real concern. It’s a daily reality for many, especially in the early months. Comfort comes a top-priority with most mothers opting for breathability and softness against skin. In recent times, reusable pads are gaining traction for the budget-sensitive and eco-conscious mothers—thanks to their sustainability and cost-effectiveness.

3. Breast pumps

Breast pumps help to extract the mother’s milk which is then fed to the baby. (Shutterstock )

Manual pumps remain popular in Tier 2 and 3 markets due to affordability but there's growing adoption of electric pumps in metro cities, especially among working mothers. The shift is clear: quieter, portable and easy-to-clean designs are deal breakers.

4. Lactation supplements

Mothers need to eat healthy to be able to stay energetic during the lactation period.(Shutterstock)

In today’s times, lactation-enhancing solutions like fenugreek or shatavari-based products are essential in helping new mothers. However, mothers tend to heavily lean on brand transparency and doctor recommendations when it comes to choosing these products.

5. Milk storage bags and containers

Once pumping begins, hygiene becomes a non-negotiable. Mothers desire BPA-free, leak-proof, labeled milk storage bags that help them manage both time and feed. For those who travel or are returning to work particularly prioritise pre-sterilized options, offering added convenience and peace of mind.

6. Feeding bras and clothing

Feeding bras and nursing kurtas aren’t fashion choices — they have become functional necessities. Mothers today don’t want to compromise on dignity or function. What most brands overlook is this: feeding mothers are rarely alone. Whether they’re at home with extended family or out visiting friends, discretion matters. That’s why products with thoughtful design elements — like hidden zips or covered flaps — see far better acceptance. Functionality that blends seamlessly with social settings is a need.

7. Nursing pillows

For C-section moms or those feeding for long durations, body posture becomes a daily challenge. Adjustable nursing pillows with washable covers are increasingly in demand, especially from second-time moms who’ve experienced the physical strain firsthand. A good nursing pillow helps reduce shoulder strain, supports the baby and allows for hands-free moments.

Every mother’s journey is unique yet, there is a quiet truth that unites them all: the need for support. Not just in words but in ways that ease the everyday load.

Breastfeeding products are not about novelty or emotion. They are about removing daily friction — about simplifying routines that can otherwise feel overwhelming.

The most valued products are quiet and reliable essentials that make life a little smoother. Let’s lighten their load, one thoughtful essential at a time.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.