Adnan Sami shares how he lost 120 kg without any surgery: ‘I followed no bread, no rice, no sugar, no oil diet’

Singer and music composer Adnan Sami achieved a remarkable transformation, losing 120 kg to go from 230 kg down to 110 kg. His weight loss journey was driven by a complete lifestyle overhaul. On the June 1 episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Adnan opened up about this pivotal phase of his life and shared the secrets behind his inspiring journey to fitness. (Also read: Woman who lost 55 kg without dieting reveals what she eats in a day to maintain the weight: ‘I finally began to heal' ) Adnan Sami reveals secrets behind his remarkable weight loss transformation.

How Adnan Sami lost 120 kgs

When asked on the show if he had undergone any kind of surgery to lose weight, Adnan replied, "There has been a lot of speculation, some people said I went through bariatric surgery, others said liposuction. For those who don't know, liposuction is a procedure where fat is removed from specific areas with a needle, usually for spot reduction." He added humorously, “In my case, I weighed 230 kg, I would have needed a vacuum cleaner to remove all that fat!”

"Liposuction was absolutely not the case, nor was bariatric surgery," Adnan clarified. He explained that his weight loss came from following a strict high-protein diet prescribed by his nutritionist: "No bread, no rice, no sugar, no oil, no alcohol." By sticking to this plan, he gradually started shedding the kilos.

Motivation that kept him going

Talking about what motivated him, Adnan shared, "At the beginning, I was very motivated because it's easier to lose weight initially since you shed a lot of water from your body. I lost 20 kg in the first month, which made me really happy. One day, I was at a shopping mall and saw a T-shirt in XL, I was 9XL at the time and I really liked it." He joked, "My mom told me that even my arm wouldn't fit in that T-shirt back then." That moment became a promise to himself that he would fit into that shirt one day.

"Whenever I felt like I had lost some weight, I would try on that shirt, sometimes two or three times a night to see if it fit. Then, one day, I wore it, and it fit perfectly. It was around 3 a.m. when I called my father, jumping with happiness," he recalled.

He also shared, "I realised I could now see my knuckles on my hands, which were hidden under fat before." Adnan summed it up, "This is how I lost weight, through a lot of hard work. There is no shortcut in life."