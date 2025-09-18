AIIMS orthopaedic surgeon says ‘90% of body, back and bone pain’ can be detected with these 3 key tests

Back pain is a growing concern for women of all ages, affecting daily life, work, and overall well-being. Often dismissed as stress or fatigue, persistent discomfort can signal underlying issues that need timely attention. Dr Dushyant Chouchan, Orthopaedic and Sports Injury Surgeon, AIIMS Raipur, shares in his September 17 Instagram post 3 essential tests every woman should consider for back pain. (Also read: AIIMS orthopaedic surgeon lists 5 common bone and joint problems you shouldn’t ignore; shares simple management tips ) Discover 3 key tests recommended by orthopaedics for women's bone and back pain. (Freepik)

Why do women experience body, back and bone pain?

Dr Dushyant explains in his post, "This video is especially for females who have been struggling with body, back, and bone issues for quite some time. Many women visit OPDs with such problems, and their main complaint is that even after taking all the medicines, they don't get relief."

"Should you do a full-body check-up or not? Many patients come after doing expensive full-body check-ups, only to find nothing wrong. When the reports come back normal, they feel unsure about what to do next," he adds.

Which tests can help identify the root cause

Dr Dushyant recommends 3 important tests that are quite economical and that many women can support themselves in getting done. "Around 90% of generalised body, back, and bone pain can be addressed with these tests," he says. Let's take a look at his recommendations:

1. Vitamin D3 and calcium: 80–90% of bone and muscle pain is caused by a deficiency in Vitamin D3 and calcium, so this test is a must.

2. Complete blood count and iron profile: Women often experience bone and muscle pain or fatigue due to iron deficiency or imbalances. Complete blood count helps check haemoglobin and iron levels so that appropriate interventions can be done.

3. DEXA scan (bone mineral density test): Especially important for postmenopausal women over 40. This test helps detect osteoporosis or early weakening of bones.

"If you get these 3 important tests done, you can identify the cause of around 95% of your pain. These tests are economical, and there's no need for a full-body check-up," concludes Dr Dushyant.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.