AIIMS-trained expert with 25 years of experience reveals if kalonji is a 'weight loss miracle' or social media hype

In the world of 'superfoods', few ingredients carry as much historical weight as nigella seeds, commonly known as kalonji or black seed. But does it actually live up to the claims of being a 'miracle' for shedding extra weight? Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford, took to Instagram to separate scientific fact from digital fiction. Also read | Boney Kapoor’s '26 kg weight loss without gym': Doctor explains if 'skipping dinner, having fruits for breakfast' works Kalonji, or black seed, isn't a weight loss miracle, says Dr Saurabh Sethi. However, it offers several health benefits. (Freepik)

Health hero, not a weight loss magic bullet In a video posted on February 14, Dr Sethi provided a definitive 'yes or no' guide to the small but mighty seed. While kalonji is often marketed as a shortcut to a slimmer waistline, Dr Sethi was quick to temper expectations. When asked if black seeds are a 'weight loss miracle', his answer was a firm 'no'.

However, while kalonji won't replace a calorie deficit or exercise, Dr Sethi confirmed that kalonji was far from 'just hype'. According to him, the seeds offer significant metabolic and systemic benefits: kalonji was confirmed to lower both blood pressure and cholesterol, proven to improve insulin sensitivity and help regulate blood sugar levels, and validated for reducing joint pain. Dr Sethi shared that trials involving rheumatoid arthritis patients showed marked improvement in inflammatory markers. He also identified kalonji as helpful for those suffering from asthma and seasonal allergies.

In the video he posted, Dr Sethi said, “Black seeds, yes or no? Lowers blood pressure, yes. Lowers cholesterol, yes. Protects liver and kidneys, promising but mostly experimental data.Improves insulin sensitivity and blood sugar, yes. Weight loss miracle, no. Reduces inflammation and joint pain, yes. We do have some evidence from rheumatoid arthritis trials which show inflammatory markers improve. Helps asthma and allergies, yes. Antioxidant rich, yes.”