AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience shares 6 ‘healthy’ foods that secretly wreck your gut

With the growing interest in wellness trends, diets, and lifestyle habits, many food items available in the market are marketed as healthy but are not. Therefore, it is essential to know whether what you are eating is truly healthy or not, and what swaps you can make to better protect your health.

In a post shared on November 23, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience and trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, listed six foods that people think are healthy but are secretly harming their gut health. He warned against consuming them and suggested better alternatives to replace them. Some of the foods in his list are protein bars, flavoured yoghurts, granola, and more.

6 ‘healthy’ foods ruining your gut health

Sharing the list of foods, Dr Sethi wrote in the caption, “I am a board-certified gastroenterologist and these 6 ‘healthy’ foods are secretly wrecking your gut. Have you ever noticed digestive issues after eating foods you thought were healthy?”

1. Flavoured yoghurts

According to the gastroenterologist Dr Sethi, flavoured yoghurts are packed with added sugar and artificial flavours, which spike blood sugar levels, feed bad bacteria, and trigger bloating.

Swap for: Plain yoghurt and fresh fruit.

2. Protein bars

Most protein bars contain sugar, alcohols (sorbitol and maltitol) and gums, which can lead to gas and bloating, per the gastroenterologist.

Swap for: Whole-food protein sources, such as eggs, tofu, and nuts.

3. Flavoured plant-based milks

The gastroenterologist warned against consuming flavoured plant-based milks if you want to preserve your gut health, as many contain emulsifiers and added sugar, which can weaken the gut lining.

Swap for: Unsweetened almond or soy milk.

4. Granola

Granola, or for that matter, most breakfast cereals are marketed as ‘high-fibre’, but according to the gastroenterologist, they are loaded with sugar and refined oils, which leads to insulin spikes and gut inflammation.

Swap for: Oats, chia seeds, and berries.

5. Zero-calorie drinks and diet sodas

Dr Sethi cautioned against consuming zero-calorie drinks and diet sodas as they contain artificial sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose that can alter gut microbes, leading to cravings and bloating.

Swap for: Sparkling water with lemon or mint.

6. Packaged salad dressings

Lastly, avoid packaged salad dressings, as they often contain seed oils and additives that can fuel gut inflammation.

Swap for: Olive oil, lemon, and spices.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.