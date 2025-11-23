Search
Sun, Nov 23, 2025
New Delhi oC

AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience shares 6 ‘healthy’ foods that secretly wreck your gut

ByKrishna Pallavi Priya
Updated on: Nov 23, 2025 10:31 am IST

AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist Dr Sethi cautions against consuming 6 ‘healthy’ foods as they can secretly harm your gut health, like flavoured yoghurts.

With the growing interest in wellness trends, diets, and lifestyle habits, many food items available in the market are marketed as healthy but are not. Therefore, it is essential to know whether what you are eating is truly healthy or not, and what swaps you can make to better protect your health.

Instead of eating flavoured yoghurt that ruins your gut, Dr Sethi recommends consuming plain yoghurt and fresh fruit. (Shutterstock)
Instead of eating flavoured yoghurt that ruins your gut, Dr Sethi recommends consuming plain yoghurt and fresh fruit. (Shutterstock)

Also Read | Vascular surgeon with 18 years of experience warns '10k steps won't undo 10 hours of sitting', here's what works

In a post shared on November 23, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience and trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, listed six foods that people think are healthy but are secretly harming their gut health. He warned against consuming them and suggested better alternatives to replace them. Some of the foods in his list are protein bars, flavoured yoghurts, granola, and more.

6 ‘healthy’ foods ruining your gut health

Sharing the list of foods, Dr Sethi wrote in the caption, “I am a board-certified gastroenterologist and these 6 ‘healthy’ foods are secretly wrecking your gut. Have you ever noticed digestive issues after eating foods you thought were healthy?”

1. Flavoured yoghurts

According to the gastroenterologist Dr Sethi, flavoured yoghurts are packed with added sugar and artificial flavours, which spike blood sugar levels, feed bad bacteria, and trigger bloating.

Swap for: Plain yoghurt and fresh fruit.

2. Protein bars

Most protein bars contain sugar, alcohols (sorbitol and maltitol) and gums, which can lead to gas and bloating, per the gastroenterologist.

Swap for: Whole-food protein sources, such as eggs, tofu, and nuts.

3. Flavoured plant-based milks

The gastroenterologist warned against consuming flavoured plant-based milks if you want to preserve your gut health, as many contain emulsifiers and added sugar, which can weaken the gut lining.

Swap for: Unsweetened almond or soy milk.

4. Granola

Granola, or for that matter, most breakfast cereals are marketed as ‘high-fibre’, but according to the gastroenterologist, they are loaded with sugar and refined oils, which leads to insulin spikes and gut inflammation.

Swap for: Oats, chia seeds, and berries.

5. Zero-calorie drinks and diet sodas

Dr Sethi cautioned against consuming zero-calorie drinks and diet sodas as they contain artificial sweeteners like aspartame and sucralose that can alter gut microbes, leading to cravings and bloating.

Swap for: Sparkling water with lemon or mint.

6. Packaged salad dressings

Lastly, avoid packaged salad dressings, as they often contain seed oils and additives that can fuel gut inflammation.

Swap for: Olive oil, lemon, and spices.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist with 25 years of experience shares 6 ‘healthy’ foods that secretly wreck your gut
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On