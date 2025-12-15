AIIMS-trained neurologist warns ‘heart attacks are no longer an old-age issue’; shares rising risk among 18–45-year-olds

Many of us assume heart attacks only happen to older adults, but the reality is quite different. Lifestyle, stress, and diet play a huge role, and even younger people can be at risk. Dr Priyanka Sehrawat, Neurologist and General Physician, MD Medicine and DM Neurology (AIIMS Delhi), shared on her December 15 Instagram post that heart attacks are no longer just an old-age issue and offered simple, practical tips to protect your heart and stay healthy. (Also read: Neurosurgeon with 33 years of experience shares surprising ways ‘too much sugar’ affects your brain and body ) Dr Sehrawat reveals that 42.6% of sudden deaths are heart-related, especially among those aged 18-45.

Are heart attacks really only an old-age problem

Heart-related issues like heart attacks are increasingly affecting younger people, and this trend has been confirmed by a recent AIIMS-ICMR study. Sharing insights in her post, Dr Sehrawat highlighted key findings and the lifestyle factors behind this rise.

“Surprisingly, 57% of people who experienced sudden death were between 18 and 45 years old,” she said. “This shows that more than half of the cases involved young patients, shattering the common myth that heart attacks only affect older adults.”

What lifestyle habits increase risk of heart attacks in young people

Dr Sehrawat explained that the cause of sudden deaths was primarily heart-related in 42.6% of these cases. “Issues like heart blockages, electrical rhythm problems, and genetic heart disorders were major contributors,” she added.

The neurologist emphasised that lifestyle plays a crucial role in increasing the risk. “Smoking, alcohol, junk food, mayonnaise, pasta, pizza, sedentary habits, and stress all accumulate over time, putting young people at significant risk of heart attacks,” Dr Sehrawat said.

She concluded with practical advice: “Pay attention to your daily routine, maintain a balanced diet, exercise regularly, and manage stress. Small lifestyle changes today can protect your heart for the future.”

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.

This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.