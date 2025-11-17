AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares 7 common morning mistakes that harm your digestion: ‘Start your day with…'

Mornings are supposed to set us up for a fresh, energised day, but sometimes the very things we do right after waking up end up creating more harm than good. From skipping essentials to rushing through routines, these small habits can quietly mess with your digestion without you even noticing. Skipping breakfast and consuming sugary cereals can harm gut health.(Freepik)

In an Instagram post shared on November 17, Dr Saurabh Sethi, a gastroenterologist and hepatologist with 25 years of experience, trained at AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford University, shared 7 habits that could be silently hurting your gut. (Also read: Noida health coach shares early warning signs your body gives before developing diabetes: ‘You can reverse this by…’ )

1. Skipping breakfast

After an overnight fast, skipping breakfast can trigger acid buildup and sluggish gut movement. Start your morning with protein, fibre, and polyphenols like eggs with spinach, Greek yoghurt with berries, or oats with nuts. That combination supports digestion, balances blood sugar, and fuels your microbiome from the start.

2. Coffee before anything

Black coffee on an empty stomach spikes acid and cortisol, not a great combo for your gut lining. Hydrate first. Then pair your coffee with a small snack for smoother digestion and steady energy through the morning.

3. ‘Healthy’ cereals or granola

Most ‘clean’ cereals hide sugars, seed oils, and refined grains. They spike blood sugar and irritate your gut. Choose real food - oats, nuts, and berries rich in fibre and phytonutrients your microbiome thrives on.

4. High-fat coffee

Coffee with butter or MCT oil can fit into a healthy routine, as long as it's balanced. Pair it with protein and fibre to steady energy, support your gut, and keep you full through the morning. Your gut doesn't need restriction, it needs rhythm and balance.

5. Eating on the run

Stress shuts down digestion. When you eat in a rush, blood flow leaves your gut and goes to your muscles. Take a pause. Breathe. Let your vagus nerve do its job, calm gut, better absorption.

Dr. Sethi advises consistent, calm routines for better digestion and mood.(Google Gemini)

6. Overdoing juices

Juices without fibre deliver a sugar surge that ferments in the gut. Blend whole fruits or add protein and greens to stabilise blood sugar and feed your gut microbes.

7. Ignoring hydration

Your gut needs water to move food efficiently and maintain its protective mucosal layer. Start your day with one glass of water before coffee or food - a simple habit that supports regularity and comfort.

“Your morning routine sets the tone for your gut all day. Choose calm over chaos, balance over trends, and consistency over quick fixes. When your mornings are in rhythm, your microbiome rewards you with better digestion, better focus, and a better mood,” concludes Dr Sethi.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.

This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.