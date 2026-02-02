AIIMS-trained gastroenterologist shares benefits and recipe for beet shot: functional drink with beet, apple, carrot

While the presence of added sugar can significantly diminish the health benefits of the drink, its absence makes it useful to an extent. Taking to Instagram on February 1, Dr Saurabh Sethi, California-based gastroenterologist trained in AIIMS, Harvard, and Stanford Universities, shared one of his personal favourites when it comes to juice shots - the beet shot.

Juice shot (or wellness shot) has been around for a long time, and has even become a trend in contemporary fitness culture in the twenty-first century. It is a small, highly concentrated, cold-pressed beverage that provides a rapid and potent dose of nutrients.

Health benefits of the beet shot The beet shot is made with three main ingredients: beet, apple, and carrot.

Beets are rich in dietary nitrates, explained Dr Sethi. The body converts these into nitric oxide, which helps improve blood flow.

Apples add natural sweetness to the drink. It is also a rich source of polyphenols, a plant-based antioxidant that has been linked to lower blood sugar levels, lower risk of heart disease, prevention of blood clots, protection from cancer, healthy digestion and brain function, as per Healthline.

Carrots provide beta carotene and antioxidants, noted Dr Sethi, which support vascular and immune health.

However, he cautioned that preparing the gut shot removes much of the fibre content of the foods, especially. Therefore, it should be consumed in small portions as a functional shot. The drink should never be considered a supplement for whole foods.

Recipe for beet shot Ingredients: One small beet, peeled and chopped into small pieces

Half an apple, chopped into small pieces

One small carrot, peeled and chopped into small pieces

Water, as needed Method of preparation: Juice or blend the above-mentioned ingredients using as much water as required, and strain.

The recipe yields three to four small shots, approximately 30 to 50 ml.

