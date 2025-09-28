Amazon Great Indian Festival brings up to 80% off on walking pads to boost fitness at home
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 09:00 pm IST
Amazon Great Indian Festival offers up to 80% off on walking pads, helping you stay active, burn calories, and improve fitness at home.
Our Pick
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Foldable Under Desk fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details
|
₹19,588
|
|
|
Lets Play Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Foldable 4.5HP Peak DC Motor - Foldable Under Desk Running Machine, 12km/hr max Speed, 120kg Capacity (1 Year Warranty) View Details
|
₹20,699
|
|
|
WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details
|
₹49,999
|
|
|
Cult Pro 2 HP Peak DC Motorized | Under Desk Treadmill with Max Speed 10 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 110 Kg for Home Workout with LED Display, Mobile Holder and Remote Access.,Black View Details
|
₹13,499
|
|
|
MAXPRO Glide 4.5HP Peak Motor 3 in 1 Foldable Treadmill with Remote Control,12% Auto Incline,Max.Speed 14km/hr, Max User Weight 120kgs,Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill for Home,Dual Display(PTM200I) View Details
|
₹23,999
|
|
|
Cockatoo Smartpad 3.0 (3HP Peak) Walking Pad for Home, Remote Control, Max User Weight 120 Kg Treadmill, Walkpad with Manual Adjustable 2 Incline Levels and 1-8 Km/Hr Speed Range, White and Green View Details
|
₹9,490
|
|
|
Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill | 3 HP Brushless Motor | 2-Level Manual Incline | LED Display | Foldable Design | Remote Control | 110 Kg Capacity | 8 Km/h Speed | Home Fitness Walking Machine LLTM183 View Details
|
₹7,999
|
|
|
Sparnod Fitness WalkyShaky Vibration Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use – Under Desk Treadmill with 4 Vibration Massage Modes, 2.5HP Motor, 120kg Capacity View Details
|
₹12,999
|
|
|
Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Walkingpad for Home Office with 242lb Capacity, 2 in 1 Portable Treadmill for Walking and Jogging Remote Control in LED Display View Details
|
|
|
|
LET’S Play SWPAD 4HP Peak Walking Pad for Home Use | Under Desk Walking Pad Tredmill with Widest Running Surface, 8% Manual Incline,110KG Weight Capacity, BT Speaker, (No Assembly Required) View Details
|
₹13,909
|
|
|
UREVO Foldable Treadmill Mat, Exercise Bike Mats For Home Gym Workout, Waterproof Non-Slip Exercise Equipment Mat Floor Protector For Indoor Cycles, Rowing Machine, Elliptical,Black View Details
|
₹9,784.06
|
|
|
REACH Walkez Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorized Treadmill | Under Desk Foldable Treadmill | Workout Equipment for Home Gym | Max Speed 8 Km/H/User Weight 80 Kg | Remote Control | Led Display, Black View Details
|
₹10,640
|
|
View More Products