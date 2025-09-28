Search
Sun, Sept 28, 2025
New Delhi oC

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings up to 80% off on walking pads to boost fitness at home

ByShivangi Jamwal
Published on: Sept 28, 2025 09:00 pm IST

Amazon Great Indian Festival offers up to 80% off on walking pads, helping you stay active, burn calories, and improve fitness at home.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Sparnod Fitness STH-3060 Ultra Slim 2-in-1 Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use Foldable Under Desk fits Under Bed/Sofa. No Installation Required, 4 HP Peak Motor, 110kg User Weight View Details checkDetails

₹19,588

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lets Play Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Foldable 4.5HP Peak DC Motor - Foldable Under Desk Running Machine, 12km/hr max Speed, 120kg Capacity (1 Year Warranty) View Details checkDetails

₹20,699

amazonLogo
GET THIS

WALKINGPAD R2 Treadmill Running and Walking Folding Treadmill Manual Automatic Modes Foldable Walking Pad Non-Slip Smart LCD Display Fitness Equipment 12Km/Hr, Black View Details checkDetails

₹49,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cult Pro 2 HP Peak DC Motorized | Under Desk Treadmill with Max Speed 10 Km/Hr | Max User Weight 110 Kg for Home Workout with LED Display, Mobile Holder and Remote Access.,Black View Details checkDetails

₹13,499

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MAXPRO Glide 4.5HP Peak Motor 3 in 1 Foldable Treadmill with Remote Control,12% Auto Incline,Max.Speed 14km/hr, Max User Weight 120kgs,Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill for Home,Dual Display(PTM200I) View Details checkDetails

₹23,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cockatoo Smartpad 3.0 (3HP Peak) Walking Pad for Home, Remote Control, Max User Weight 120 Kg Treadmill, Walkpad with Manual Adjustable 2 Incline Levels and 1-8 Km/Hr Speed Range, White and Green View Details checkDetails

₹9,490

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill | 3 HP Brushless Motor | 2-Level Manual Incline | LED Display | Foldable Design | Remote Control | 110 Kg Capacity | 8 Km/h Speed | Home Fitness Walking Machine LLTM183 View Details checkDetails

₹7,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Sparnod Fitness WalkyShaky Vibration Walking Pad Treadmill for Home Use – Under Desk Treadmill with 4 Vibration Massage Modes, 2.5HP Motor, 120kg Capacity View Details checkDetails

₹12,999

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Walkingpad for Home Office with 242lb Capacity, 2 in 1 Portable Treadmill for Walking and Jogging Remote Control in LED Display View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LET’S Play SWPAD 4HP Peak Walking Pad for Home Use | Under Desk Walking Pad Tredmill with Widest Running Surface, 8% Manual Incline,110KG Weight Capacity, BT Speaker, (No Assembly Required) View Details checkDetails

₹13,909

amazonLogo
GET THIS

UREVO Foldable Treadmill Mat, Exercise Bike Mats For Home Gym Workout, Waterproof Non-Slip Exercise Equipment Mat Floor Protector For Indoor Cycles, Rowing Machine, Elliptical,Black View Details checkDetails

₹9,784.06

amazonLogo
GET THIS

REACH Walkez Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorized Treadmill | Under Desk Foldable Treadmill | Workout Equipment for Home Gym | Max Speed 8 Km/H/User Weight 80 Kg | Remote Control | Led Display, Black View Details checkDetails

₹10,640

amazonLogo
GET THIS
View More Products view more product right image

Working from home, unpredictable monsoon weather, and busy schedules often leave little time for the gym, making it hard to stay active. The Amazon Great Indian Festival offers up to 80% off on walking pads and under-desk treadmills. These compact, quiet, and space-saving fitness solutions let you walk, work, or multitask at home, transforming your living space into a personal gym. Perfect for maintaining fitness without disrupting your routine, walking pads make staying active easier.

Boost your home workouts with walking pads this Amazon Great Indian Festival.(AI generated)
Boost your home workouts with walking pads this Amazon Great Indian Festival.(AI generated)

Don’t miss this limited-time festive opportunity to upgrade your home workout setup, embrace a healthier lifestyle, and enjoy massive savings.

Amazon Great Indian Festival brings up to 80% off on walking pads

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Top picks you should not miss:

 

1.

MAXPRO Glide 4.5HP Peak Motor 3 in 1 Foldable Treadmill with Remote Control,12% Auto Incline,Max.Speed 14km/hr, Max User Weight 120kgs,Walking Pad Under Desk Treadmill for Home,Dual Display(PTM200I)
Loading Suggestions...

The MAXPRO Glide 3-in-1 foldable walking pad features a 4.5 HP peak motor, 12% auto incline, and a max speed of 14 km/hr, supporting users up to 120 kg. Ideal as a walking pad or running treadmill, it’s silent, space-saving, and budget-friendly. Dual display and remote control make workouts convenient, while a foldable design ensures easy storage at home.

2.

Cockatoo Smartpad 3.0 (3HP Peak) Walking Pad for Home, Remote Control, Max User Weight 120 Kg Treadmill, Walkpad with Manual Adjustable 2 Incline Levels and 1-8 Km/Hr Speed Range, White and Green
Loading Suggestions...

The Cockatoo smartpad 3.0 walking pad (3 HP Peak) is perfect for staying active at home. With speeds from 1–8 km/h and two adjustable incline levels, it supports users up to 120 kg. Remote control and a compact design make it easy to use and store. Ideal for daily walking or light workouts, it helps maintain fitness and burn calories conveniently indoors.

 

3.

Lifelong Walking Pad Treadmill | 3 HP Brushless Motor | 2-Level Manual Incline | LED Display | Foldable Design | Remote Control | 110 Kg Capacity | 8 Km/h Speed | Home Fitness Walking Machine LLTM183
Loading Suggestions...

The Lifelong walking pad treadmill (LLTM183) features a 3 HP brushless motor, 2-level manual incline, and speeds up to 8 km/h, supporting users up to 110 kg. Foldable and space-saving, it has an LED display and remote control for easy operation. Perfect for home workouts, it helps stay active, burn calories, and maintain fitness conveniently anytime.

4.

Sparnod Fitness WalkyShaky Vibration Walking Pad
Loading Suggestions...

The Sparnod Fitness WalkyShaky vibration walking pad treadmill features a 2.5 HP motor, four vibration massage modes, and supports up to 120 kg. Ideal for home use under a desk, it combines walking and gentle massage to stay active, improve circulation, and burn calories. It is perfect for professionals, fitness enthusiasts, and anyone looking to maintain fitness conveniently at home.

5.

Z1 Walking Pad Treadmill, 180°Foldable Under Desk Walkingpad
Loading Suggestions...

The Z1 walking pad treadmill is a 180° foldable, under-desk treadmill that supports up to 242 lb. Its 2-in-1 design enables walking and jogging, while the remote control and LED display provide convenience. Compact and portable, it's perfect for home offices. It helps you stay active, burn calories, and maintain fitness without disrupting work, making it a must-have for a healthy lifestyle.

6.

LET’S Play SWPAD 4HP Peak Walking Pad for Home Use | Under Desk Walking Pad Tredmill with Widest Running Surface, 8% Manual Incline,110KG Weight Capacity, BT Speaker, (No Assembly Required)
Loading Suggestions...

The LET'S Play SWPAD walking pad features a 4 HP peak motor, the widest running surface, an 8% manual incline, and up to 110 kg support. It's perfect for home use with a built-in BT speaker; no assembly is required. Ideal for walking or light jogging, it helps burn calories, improve cardiovascular health, and stay active conveniently while working or relaxing at home.

7.

UREVO Foldable Treadmill Mat, Exercise Bike Mats For Home Gym Workout, Waterproof Non-Slip Exercise Equipment Mat Floor Protector For Indoor Cycles, Rowing Machine, Elliptical,Black
Loading Suggestions...

The UREVO foldable treadmill mat protects floors from sweat, scratches, and vibration during workouts. It's waterproof and non-slip, ideal for treadmills, exercise bikes, rowing machines, and ellipticals. The foldable design allows easy storage and portability. Durable and versatile, it stands out from regular mats by combining floor protection, stability, and convenience for a safer, cleaner home gym experience.

8.

REACH Walkez Walking Pad 2 Hp Peak Dc Motorized Treadmill | Under Desk Foldable Treadmill | Workout Equipment for Home Gym | Max Speed 8 Km/H/User Weight 80 Kg | Remote Control | Led Display, Black
Loading Suggestions...

The REACH Walkez walking pad features a 2 HP peak DC motor, 8 km/h max speed, and supports up to 80 kg. Its foldable design, LED display, and remote control make it perfect for home or office use. Compact yet effective, it helps maintain daily activity, burn calories, and stay fit without taking up extra space in your living area.

 

Similar stories for you:

 

Plant-based protein powder: 10 best options for daily nutrition and overall fitness

Protein powder 4kg: Top 7 picks for daily nutrition and support healthy metabolism

Amazon Great Indian Festival 2025 early deals: Top 8 protein powder picks to support daily protein intake

  • Can walking pads be used daily?

    Yes, walking pads are designed for regular use and are great for daily activity at home or the office.

  • Are walking pads noisy?

    Most walking pads have quiet motors, making them suitable for work or shared spaces.

  • How much space do walking pads need?

    They’re compact and foldable, fitting easily under a bed or sofa.

  • Do walking pads support running?

    Some models allow light jogging, but they are mainly built for walking and low-impact workouts.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, concerning the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
News / Lifestyle / Health / Amazon Great Indian Festival brings up to 80% off on walking pads to boost fitness at home
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On