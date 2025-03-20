Amazon Next Gen Store Steals! Snag up to 60% off on serums, SPF and more for filter-free glow

Menu Explore
Amazon’s Next Gen Store offers up to 60% off on popular skincare brands. Enhance your skincare routine with serums, sunscreens and more. All on a budget!

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Minimalist Anti-Acne Salicylic Acid 2% Face Wash with LHA for Pore Cleansing, Oil Control & Sebum Regulation | Sulfate-Free Formula with Zinc for Gentle Exfoliation | Suitable for Oily, Combination, and Acne-Prone Skin| For Women & Men| 100 ml View Details checkDetails

₹299

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Bioderma Pigmentbio Foaming Cream Brightening Exfoliating Cleanser (Face & Body Wash) For Brightened Skin, 200 ml View Details checkDetails

₹879

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Gentle Skin Cleanser , Hydrating Face Wash for Dry to Normal Skin ,Soap Free & Non irritating 1Ltr View Details checkDetails

₹1,595

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Deep Clean Foaming Cleanser, 100g (Pack of 2) View Details checkDetails

₹614

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Gel Face Wash For Glowing And Brightening Skin | All Skin Types|With Triple Vitamin C| Face Wash For Women & Men|100 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹211

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Face Wash Gentle Skin Cleanser for Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin, 125 ml Hydrating Face Wash with Niacinamide, Vitamin B5 (Pack of 4) View Details checkDetails

₹1,372

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cosrx Advanced Snail 96 Mucin Power Essence (100ml) View Details checkDetails

₹1,020

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Plum 3% Niacinamide & Rice Water Face Toner | Alcohol-Free Toner for Oily Acne Prone Dry Combination Skin | Pore Tightening & Glowing Skin |Fades Blemishes, Brightens & Smoothens | Women & Men | 150ml View Details checkDetails

₹398

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Anti-Acne HOCL Spray For Skin Relief (Post Work Out Spray) | Soothing & Repairing Toner for Face & Body | Anti-Microbial & Anti-Inflammatory Formula for Skin Barrier Support | Refreshing & Odor-Control| Suitable for All Skin Types | For Women & Men | 220ml View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pilgrim Korean Beauty White Lotus Refreshing Face Mist & Toner | Toner for glowing skin | Alcohol-Free Mist & toner for open pores Tightening | Korean skin care products | Women & Men | 100 ml View Details checkDetails

₹225

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Beauty of Joseon Ginseng Essence Water (150ml) | Korean Toner to Nourish, Sooths Skin | Anti-Wrinkle Care | Reduces Appearance of Pores | Smooth and Plumped Skin | Korean Skincare | For All Skin Type View Details checkDetails

₹889.11

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Forest Essentials Pure Rosewater (Toner) Facial Tonic Mist | Hydrating Daily Toner | For Glowing Skin | Hydrates Plumps & Minimises Open Pores, Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹1,350

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Oil Control & Anti-Acne 10% Niacinamide Face Serum with Zinc | Skin Clarifying,Blemishes & Pore Care for All Skin Types | 30ml (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹599

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key 10% Vitamin C + E, 5% Niacinamide Serum | Vitamin C Serum For Glowing Skin | Fades Dark Spots | Vit C Serum with Blood Orange & Pumpkin | For Uneven & Dull Skin | For All Skin Types | 20ml View Details checkDetails

₹439

amazonLogo
GET THIS

SKIN1004 Madagascar Centella Asiatica Ampoule Facial Serum 1.01 fl.oz(30ml) | 100% Centella Asiatica Extract for Soothing Sensitive and Acne-prone Skin (Ampoule 30ml) View Details checkDetails

₹799

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Dehydrated Skin & Damaged Barrier Repair Moisturizer with 10% Vitamin B5 | Oil-Free Hydration & Lightweight Gel Formula | Fast-Absorbing & Non-Sticky Lightweight Winter Cream For Women & Men | Fragrance-Free | Suitable for Oily & Acne-Prone Skin | 50 grams View Details checkDetails

₹349

amazonLogo
GET THIS

CeraVe Moisturizing Lotion For Dry Skin (473ml) - Formulated With 3 Essential Ceramides And Hyaluronic Acid | Non-Comedogenic, Oil Free And Fragrance-Free Body Lotion View Details checkDetails

₹1,440

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Ceramides Moisturizer with Hyaluronic for Intense Moisturizing and Skin Strengthening | With Probiotic & Rice Water I Barrier Repair Cream | For Dry Skin, Normal Skin & Sensitive Skin | 100g View Details checkDetails

₹335

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Deconstruct Niacinamide Brightening Face Moisturizer| 5% Niacinamide + 1% Kojic Acid + 5% Vitamin C | For Dark Spots And Uneven Skin Tone | Brightens & Hydrates | 50 Gm View Details checkDetails

₹379

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Cetaphil Moisturizing Lotion for Dry to Normal, Sensitive Skin| 100 ml| Moisturizer with Niacinamide, Panthenol| Non-greasy, Won t Clog Pores| Dermatologist Recommended| Paraben, Sulphate Free View Details checkDetails

₹460

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Oil - Free Moisturizer| Lightweight Moisturizer to Hydrate & Brighten Skin | With Vitamin C, Ceramide & Ashwagandha | For Women & Men | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹288

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DOT & KEY 72Hr Hydrating Gel + Probiotics Moisturizer For Face With Hyaluronic Acid, Kombucha & Rice Water Lightweight Gel Oil Free Moisturizer | For Oily, Dull & Uneven Skin Tone I For All Skin Types | 60Ml View Details checkDetails

₹425

amazonLogo
GET THIS

DOT & KEY Vitamin C + E Super Bright Sunscreen Spf 50 |Water-Light,UVA/UVB & Blue Light Protection|For Even Toned & Glowing Skin|With Liquid Spf 50+++| No White Cast| For All Skin Types| 50G,Pack Of 1 View Details checkDetails

₹382

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Minimalist Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ | Clinically Tested in US (In-Vivo) | Lightweight Cream with Multi-Vitamins | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Niacinamide Sunscreen For Oily Skin, Dry Skin | For Women & Men | 50g (Pack of 1) View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Aqualogica Glow+ Dewy Sunscreen SPF 50 PA++++ with Papaya & Vitamin C | For Dry, Sensitive, Oily & Combination Skin | UVA/B & Blue Light Protection | Fragrance-Free | For Men & Women | 50g View Details checkDetails

₹385

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Foxtale SPF 50 Vitamin C Glow Sunscreen with PA++++ & Niacinamide | Lightweight | Fast Absorbing | UVA and UVB Filters | Prevents Tanning | No White Cast | Non-Greasy | For Men & Women | All Skin Types | 50 Ml View Details checkDetails

₹279

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr. Sheths Ceramide & Vitamin C Sunscreen|In-Vivo Tested|Spf 50+ Pa+++|For Bright Skin & Healthy Glow|Non-Greasy, Quick-Absorbing|Uva/B & Bluelight Protection|For Men & Women|For All Skin Types|50G View Details checkDetails

₹374

amazonLogo
GET THIS

The Derma Co 1% Hyaluronic Sunscreen Aqua Gel SPF 50 PA++++ | For Oily, Dry, Acne-prone Skin | Ultra Lightweight Texture | Non-Greasy | No White Cast | Broad Spectrum Protection & Blue Light Protection | For Men & Women | 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹399

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Neutrogena Sheer Zinc Oxide Dry-Touch Face Sunscreen with Broad Spectrum SPF 50, Oil-Free, Non-Comedogenic & Non-Greasy Mineral Sunscreen, 2 fl. oz View Details checkDetails

₹2,199

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Kama Ayurveda Kumkumadi Brightening Face Scrub 25gm View Details checkDetails

₹1,295

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mCaffeine Coffee Tan & Dead Skin Removal Face Scrub (75gm) | Caffeine & Walnut Scrub for Face | Exfoliating & Brightening Scrub |Blackhead Remover, Whitehead Remover, Detan Pack I Face Scrub For Women and Men View Details checkDetails

₹187

amazonLogo
GET THIS

mCaffeine Coffee Tan Removal Face Scrub (100gm) | Exfoliate Scrub | Blackhead Remover, Whitehead Remover, Dead Skin Remover, Detan Pack | Caffeine & Walnut Scrub for Face | Face Scrub For Women & Men View Details checkDetails

₹306

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Mamaearth Rice Face Scrub for Glowing Skin, With Rice Water & Niacinamide for Glass Skin - 100 g View Details checkDetails

₹306

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pilgrim Face Scrub for De Tan, Exfoliation, Glowing Skin, Blackhead Removal, Dry, Oily, Combination Skin, Men and Women, Korean Beauty Secrets, 100g View Details checkDetails

₹300

amazonLogo
GET THIS

St. Ives Energizing Face Scrub, Coconut & Coffee, Deep Cleanser for Bright Skin, Paraben Free, Dermatologically Tested, 170 gm View Details checkDetails

₹535.03

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Foxtale De-Tan Face Mask for Glowing Skin| Clay Mask with Lactic Acid for Tan Removal, Reduction in Blackheads, Instant Brightening| New-Age Ubtan Face Pack for All Skin Types | Men & Women- 75g View Details checkDetails

₹436

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Pilgrim 24K Gold face mask for glowing skin | 24K Gold face pack for glowing skin, skin hydrating, boosts collagen and restoring skin radiance | For All Skin Types | For Men & Women | 50gm View Details checkDetails

₹505

amazonLogo
GET THIS

MIRABELLE COSMETICS KOREA Fairness Facial Mask (Aloe Vera, Berries, Cucumber, Herbs, Lemon, Papaya) -Combo Pack of 6 View Details checkDetails

₹297

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dr. Sheths Multani Mitti & Mandelic Acid Face Mask for Glowing Skin | Oil Control, Tan Removal & Skin Brightening | Suits All Skin Types | Men & Women | 50 g View Details checkDetails

₹338

amazonLogo
GET THIS

Dot & Key Glow Reviving Vitamin C Pink Clay Mask | Face Mask for Glowing Skin | Fades Pigmentation | Hydrates & Plumps Skin | For All Skin Types | For Women & Men | 85g View Details checkDetails

₹440

amazonLogo
GET THIS

LANEIGE Bouncy&Firm Face Sleeping Mask with Collagen | Barrier Boosting Hydration with Peony & Collagen Complex | Gel Texture Collagen Cream | Night Cream for Glowing Skin| Korean Skincare |25ml View Details checkDetails

₹1,170

amazonLogo
GET THIS
Gen-Z pals, it’s time to build your skincare routine under budget! If you have been following all the trendy skincare stuff blindly, pause for a second and set your trend. With Amazon’s Next Gen Store Sale, you can grab skincare deals hotter than your summer plans. Enjoy up to 60% off on serums, sunscreens, and all the glow-boosting essentials you need from popular brands like Neutrogena, Minimalist and more. Say goodbye to overpriced beauty hauls and hello to affordable luxury. Whether you want a glass-skin glow or just want to avoid looking like a raisin by 30, this sale has you covered. But hurry up as these deals won't last long. So, if you are ready to level up your skincare game without leveling down your bank account, let’s get shopping before the good stuff disappears!

Explore Amazon Next Gen Store and grab skincare essentials.(Adobe Stock)
Explore Amazon Next Gen Store and grab skincare essentials.(Adobe Stock)

Amazon Next Gen Store deals on the best face washes

Do you want to keep your skin poppin’ and fresh? A good face wash is your BFF! It kicks dirt, oil, and pollution to the curb, leaving your skin clean. Whether you are dealing with acne, dullness, or just the daily grime, the best face wash for summer can tackle all these issues. Grab yours now at Amazon Next Gen Store Sale at special discounts.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon offers the best toners for glowing skin at special price

Toners aren’t just fancy water, they are the secret sauce to balanced, happy skin! From boosting hydration to oil control and a glow boost, the best toners for open pores do it all. They shrink pores, refresh skin, and prepare it for serums. Don’t miss out on your glow-up! Get the right product at a discounted price during the Amazon Next Gen Store Sale before the deals vanish!

ALSO READ: Best biotin supplements for hair growth: 8 top picks for thicker, shinier and longer strands

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Sale 2025: get up to off on the best serums

Packed with ingredients like vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, or niacinamide, the best serum for glowing skin targets acne, dullness, and fine lines. Apply a few drops, and BOOM, you get an instant glow! Snag your favorite brands at a steal during Amazon Next Gen Store Sale before it's too late!

A few suggestions for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Enjoy up to off on the best moisturisers for summer

Dry, oily, or combination, moisturiser is your skin’s ride-or-die! It locks in hydration, strengthens the skin's natural barrier, and makes your face feel soft and smooth. Don’t let your skin suffer because you can hydrate like a pro! And guess what? The best ones are available at crazy discounts during the Sale on Amazon India.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Get your hands on the best sunscreen brands at up to off

Sunscreens are your skin's ultimate protector! No matter the season, UV rays don’t take a break—so neither should you. Keep wrinkles, sunburn, and dullness away with a lightweight, non-greasy SPF that suits your skin type. Stock up now at Amazon Next Gen Store Sale before your favourite brands sell out!

ALSO READ: 10 lavender essential oils to revive your summer-stressed hair

A few suggestions:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Amazon Next Gen Store Sale: Up to off on the best face scrub

Are you dealing with dead skin or clogged pores? Say bye-bye with a face scrub! It buffs away dullness, unclogs pores, and leaves your skin looking hella smooth. Moreover, gentle exfoliation can give you an instant glow. But don’t overdo it as 2-3 times a week is the sweet spot. Wanna grab one for cheap? Hit up Amazon Next Gen Store Sale!

Check out our top picks:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Explore the best face mask for glowing skin up to off during Amazon Sale

Self-care Sundays hit differently with a face mask! From hydrating, and detoxifying, to brightening, the right face mask can help you accomplish your skincare needs. Apply it on your face, chill for 15 minutes, and let it work its magic. Moreover, the top brands are available at special prices as the Amazon Next Gen Store Sale is on.

Top picks for you:

  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...
  • Loading Suggestions...

Frequently asked questions

  • What skincare products are available at the Amazon Next Gen Store?

    Amazon Next Gen Store offers a wide range of skincare brands. From moisturisers, and sunscreens to serums, you can get products from Minimalist, Neutrogena, Foxtale and more brands.

  • What discounts can you expect?

    During the Amazon Next Gen Store sale, you can get discounts of 40-60% on skincare essentials. It is the perfect time to stock up on your favourite products at unbeatable prices.

  • What is the Amazon Next Gen Store?

    Amazon Next Gen Store is a digital fashion hub for Gen Z. Presently, it is offering special deals and discounts on top skincare brands.

  • What is a good skincare routine?

    A well-balanced skin care routine should include cleansing, exfoliating, hydrating, treating and protecting your skin. So, you must include a good face wash, serum, scrub, moisturiser, toner and sunscreen in your routine. 

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

See More
