Angelina Jolie's beauty secrets for age-defying looks at 49: Here's how she keeps her skin glowing

Angelina Jolie is living proof that there's no need to spend a lot of money on a skincare routine — in fact, it's best to keep things simple. The actor, a mom-of-six, has 'always been such a natural beauty that she didn't ever have to do much', according to her dermatologist, Dr Rand. In a 2018 interview, Dr Rand told Refinery29 that Angelina just uses sunscreen, cleanses with a mild, gentle cleanser, and uses mostly natural products. Angelina Jolie poses at an event in Turin, Italy in November 2024. (AP)

Angelina Jolie's skincare routine is pretty simple

For years, the Oscar-winning actor has been known for her films and beauty. So, just how does she manage to look so effortlessly beautiful, defying age?

Dr Rand said, “When (Angelina) knew she was going to have an acting career, she wanted to take care of her skin in the most sensible way. She’s lucky she has her mom’s beautiful, olive skin. She’s always been such a natural beauty, so she didn’t ever have to do much. It was really just sunscreen, proper cleansing with a mild, gentle cleanser, antioxidants, sometimes glycolic [acids], and natural products. Some alpha hydroxy [acids] are good too, and they’re very natural. She doesn’t need major scrubs or products with lots of chemicals.”

Angelina never skimps on SPF protection

“When she travels, she takes a good skin care regimen with her [including] alpha hydroxys or antioxidants... She’s olive-skinned like her mom, but it’s not like she lets herself get dark. She’s been so good about using sunscreen from such an early age to protect her skin. She knew that the sun is not good for skin in general — in terms of pigmentation problems and that sort of thing. She’s also good about wearing hats, which is so important. She hydrates a lot and does a lot of good moisturizing, but again, it’s the sun protection that’s going to stop you from ageing more than anything,” Dr Rand said.

She prefers being makeup-free

Unless she's working, Angelina does not like covering her face with heavy foundation and piles of makeup, her dermatologist said, adding 'she’s also good about removing makeup' — it’s probably another reason her skin looks good.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional advice.