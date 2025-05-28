Anxiety or heart attack? Why young men end up calling ambulances instead of therapists

We've all experienced anxiety at some point, but it manifests differently for everyone. Despite how common it is, anxiety remains deeply misunderstood, underdiagnosed, and highly stigmatised, especially among men. In fact, men are nearly half as likely to be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder as women. Many feel societal pressure to appear tough and suppress their emotions, while others may struggle to identify or articulate what they're feeling. (Also read: Mental health crisis: Study finds anxiety and depression have surged to historic highs in young people ) Study finds societal pressures keep young men from addressing anxiety early. (Pexels)

Why young men delay seeking help

New research published in the Journal of Affective Disorders reveals a concerning trend: young men are increasingly calling ambulance services when anxiety symptoms spiral out of control, sometimes even mistaking them for heart attacks.

Study reveals that many young men hesitate to seek help for anxiety, viewing it as a weakness due to societal norms. (Unsplash)

But why do so many wait until it's an emergency to seek help instead of turning to a doctor or psychologist earlier? To explore this, researchers analysed paramedic notes from 694 men aged 15 to 25 in Victoria, Australia, uncovering key insights into what pushes them to make that critical call.

How masculine norms are silencing anxiety

The research highlights that boys are often raised to value strength and self-reliance, with little room for vulnerability. When they're encouraged to "face their fears" instead of being offered emotional comfort, anxiety gets framed as a weakness, something that conflicts with traditional ideas of masculinity. This disconnect shapes the kind of support young men expect versus what they may truly need.

As a result, many grow up thinking their male role models, fathers, brothers, grandfathers, and coaches don't experience anxiety, making it harder for them to acknowledge their own struggles or seek help. The silence around men's anxiety often means it goes undiagnosed, and critical opportunities for early intervention are lost.

While conversations around men's depression have gained momentum, thanks to efforts that challenge rigid gender norms, anxiety remains under-recognised. It's rarely discussed with the same urgency or concern despite the fact that it can lead to serious consequences, including substance abuse and a higher risk of suicide.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918