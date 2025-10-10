Are cough syrups risky? Pulmonologist reveals safer alternatives for mild cold: ‘Warm water with…’

Children often catch cold during weather changes or seasonal transitions. A parent's first instinct is usually to reach out for a cough syrup. But is it safe? Lately, with the conversations around its safety, let's take a look at a pulmonologist's take on whether cough syrups are truly helpful or potentially harmful for children. Cough syrup should be administered with due precautions. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Dr Indu Khosla, senior consultant of paediatric pulmonology at Narayana Health SRCC Children’s Hospital in Mumbai, shared with HT Lifestyle that while cough syrups are intended for use, they are not safe if consumed indiscriminately or frequently without medical advice. She warned that some may not even be suited for paediatric consumption, making it important for parents to exercise precaution.

Potential risks

Potential risks

Cough syrups may have a sweet taste, but if you, as a parent, are not careful, they can have bitter consequences. Their chemical composition can trigger side effects, and certain types of cough syrups are also age-restricted.

“Cough syrups contain multiple compounds. Among them, dextromethorphan is a common cough suppressant and may prove to be harmful for young children. It can cause drowsiness, induce vomiting, or even breathing difficulties when taken in improper doses or when given to children below the age,” Dr Khosla explained.

Some ingredients are found in common cough syrups, which are not safe for very young children. The pulmonologist warned, “First-generation antihistamines, such as chlorpheniramine or diphenhydramine, are not recommended for children below two years due to risks of excessive sedation and potential respiratory suppression.”

Check the ingredients

Parents should do a quick check of the listed ingredients on the label to avoid the risk of a medical emergency. The pulmonologist strongly advised checking these ingredients on the bottle: “A few commonly sold cough syrups have been known to contain Diethylene Glycol (DEG) and Ethylene Glycol, which are toxic chemicals, sometimes used as substitutes for pharmaceutical-grade glycerol. These contaminants can cause serious complications, especially in younger children.”

Safer alternatives

It is important to shift from the mindset of treating cough syrup as the go-to cold treatment. Rather, according to the pulmonologist, not all coughs require urgent treatment. Usually, most children who develop a common cold and cough due to viral infection or seasonal changes start feeling better in a few days with adequate home remedies and minimal medication.

She recommended using adequate hydration, warm fluids, saline nasal drops, and the use of a humidifier to offer relief from a cold without medication. Next, Dr Khosla advised that for mild viral coughs, “Go for natural remedies such as warm water with honey (for children above one year) and rest.” And in some cases, nebulisation with saline may also help ease airway irritation, but with the doctor’s advice only.

However, if the cough lasts for more than two weeks and is also accompanied by wheezing, difficulty in breathing, or high fever, then the pulmonologist cautioned that parents should see a paediatrician.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.