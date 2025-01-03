Are rural areas more exposed to cell radiation? Study reveals shocking results

For people living in the city, being surrounded by cell towers, getting more exposed to the cell radiations is a real concern. However, according to a recent study led by Adriana Fernandes Veludo, Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, being surrounded by abundant cell towers might actually reduce the exposure to radiation. Also read | Brain cancer from cell phones: Chances of developing tumour, risk factors of being constantly on smartphone or devices "A mobile phone user will hold the phone closer to the body and thus the exposure to RF-EMF could be up to 10 times higher," said study lead author Adriana Fernandes Veludo.(Pexels)

Findings of the study

The study was conducted as a part of Project GOLIAT. The researchers collected measurements across two major Swiss cities (Zurich and Basel) and three rural villages (Hergiswil, Willisau, and Dagmersellen). The surprising results showed that exposure increased with population density. Rural villages experienced average exposure levels of 0.17 milliwatts per square meter (mW/m²), while the cities of Basel and Zurich recorded higher averages of 0.33 and 0.48 mW/m² respectively.

Study senior author Martin Röösli, a researcher at the Swiss Tropical and Public Health Institute, in a statement, said, "The highest levels were found in urban business areas and public transport, which were still more than a hundred times below the international guideline values."

When the tests were conducted with maximum upload speeds, it was observed that exposure levels reached an average of 16 mW/m² in cities but jumped to 29 mW/m² in villages. Phones in rural networks work harder maintain connection with the distant cell towers, and hence the exposure levels can get elevated.

Study lead author Adriana Fernandes Veludo, said, "We have to keep in mind that in our study the phone was about 30 cm away from the measuring device, which means that our results might underestimate the real exposure. A mobile phone user will hold the phone closer to the body and thus the exposure to RF-EMF could be up to 10 times higher."

The study explains the paradoxical situation where a mobile phone user in areas with low base station density is more exposed to RF-EMF.

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.