Are you having frequent infections? It can be sickle cell disease. Doctor shares 8 early warning signs to know

Sickle cell disease (SCD) is a condition that directly affects the way the red blood cells of the body carry oxygen. This can lead to further complications. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Vikas Dua, principal director and head, of paediatric haematology, haemato oncology and bone marrow transplant, Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram shared the early warning signs that we should watch out for. Also read | Sickle cell anaemia: What is it, warning signs and symptoms, causes, treatment Sickle cell disease affects the way the red blood cells of the body carry oxygen.

1. Pain episodes (crises):

These are one of the hallmark signs. The pain, which can be sharp or throbbing, usually hits the chest, back, arms, or legs. It can come on suddenly and last for hours or even days.

2. Chronic fatigue and weakness:

Because sickled cells die faster and the body can’t replace them quickly enough, most people with SCD live with some level of anemia. This results in feeling constantly tired or out of breath.

3. Swelling in hands and feet:

Particularly common in young children, swelling happens when sickled cells block blood flow to the hands or feet, causing inflammation and discomfort.

4. Frequent infections:

SCD can damage the spleen, an organ that helps fight infection. As a result, people—especially children—are more vulnerable to illnesses like pneumonia or meningitis.

5. Delayed growth and development:

Children with SCD may grow more slowly or enter puberty later than their peers. This is usually due to a shortage of red blood cells and nutrients.

6. Yellowing of eyes or skin (jaundice):

As red blood cells break down more quickly, the liver gets overwhelmed, leading to a buildup of bilirubin. This causes a yellow tint in the skin and eyes.

7. Vision problems:

Tiny blood vessels in the eyes can get blocked by sickled cells, potentially causing vision changes or damage over time.

8. Shortness of breath or chest pain:

These may indicate a serious complication called acute chest syndrome, which needs urgent attention. Also read | Early Clues, Lifelong Impact: Understanding Sickle Cell Disease

Pain episodes are one of the early signs of sickle cell disease.

When to seek medical help?

Dr Vikas Dua further addressed the need of immediate medical intervention, if the following conditions persist:

Severe or worsening pain: If the pain becomes unmanageable, lasts more than usual, or doesn’t improve with medication, it’s time to see a doctor. Pain that affects breathing or daily activities shouldn't be ignored.

High fever (above 101°F / 38.3°C): Fever can be the first sign of a serious infection. Since people with SCD are more prone to infections, any fever—especially in children—should be treated seriously.

Trouble breathing or chest pain: This could be a sign of acute chest syndrome, a life-threatening complication. Symptoms like rapid breathing, coughing, or chest tightness need immediate attention.

Sudden weakness or numbness: These may signal a stroke. Other signs to watch for include difficulty speaking, facial drooping, or loss of coordination. These symptoms require emergency care right away.

Prolonged or painful erection (priapism): In males, an erection lasting more than two hours can damage tissue. It’s a painful but often overlooked complication that needs prompt treatment.

Pale skin or extreme tiredness: This could suggest severe anemia or a sudden drop in red blood cell count. Quick evaluation is needed to avoid complications. Also read | Demystifying anemia: 7 lesser-known causes to be aware of

Signs of dehydration or inability to eat/drink: Dehydration can worsen sickling. If someone with SCD stops eating or drinking or shows signs of severe dehydration, medical support is needed.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.