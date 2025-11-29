Athlete shares 7 surprising post-run mistakes that could be sabotaging your fitness without you knowing

Running is one of the most beneficial exercises for gaining health benefits. It's a powerful form of cardio that burns calories while also improving heart health. But how you recover after a long run is key, both for improving performance, preventing injuries, as well as long-term progress.Mathew Wright, an athlete who frequently shares tips on running efficiently, revealed in a June 20 Instagram post about what common mistakes you may be making that could be undoing all your hard work. To maximise the benefits of running, consider following certain rules to improve recovery. (Picture credit: Freepik)

Here are the 7 mistakes you may be making:

1. Sitting down immediately

Don't stop and sit right after running. Mathew shared, “Keep walking for at least 10 minutes, or your legs will feel like concrete tomorrow.” So if your legs feel stiffer than usual after running, consider walking after running.

2. Chugging tons of water at once

After running for a long time, the first impulse is to drink a lot of water, but Mathew cautioned about this behaviour. “Sip slowly with electrolytes, or you’ll just flush out what minerals you have left,” he explained.

3. Eating junk food because ‘I earned it’

It may feel very tempting to reward yourself in the long run, but it's actually counterproductive. Instead of junk, replenish your system “Your muscles need real protein and carbs within 45 minutes to actually recover,” he shared.

4. Taking an ice bath right away

The body can feel sweaty and grimy after a long run, but immediately after a run, jumping into a cold shower is not a good idea, as immediate cold exposure can interfere with natural muscle adaptation. He explained, “Wait 1-2 hours so your muscles can adapt first, then use cold therapy.”

5. Planning anything else that day

After a long run, your body needs proper rest. If you have heavy plans on your run days, you may want to reconsider, because long runs drain you both mentally and physically. Jumping into other activities scheduled that day can slow down your recovery. He added,“Long runs drain your nervous system - give yourself permission to rest completely.”

6. Not changing shoes and socks immediately

You may want to change shoes and socks because the athlete reminded that it may lead to issues like fungal problems and blisters.

7. Skipping the recovery walk later

The athlete warned about skipping the recovery walk, explaining that a gentle 15-minute stroll 4-5 hours after your run helps prevent stiffness and keeps your muscles loose for your next workout.

Note to readers: This report is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them. This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice.