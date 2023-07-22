Athlete's foot to nail fungus: Beware of these 7 fungal infections in monsoon

Rainy season provides much-needed respite from sultry summers, but it also brings a flood of fungal infections. Besides causing new health issues they also cause flare-up in existing conditions especially those related to skin. The humid air and less of sunshine make it an ideal environment for various types of fungal infections to grow. Due to persistent moisture in the air, the skin always has a layer of sweat, which makes it vulnerable to a range of fungal diseases. Skin between the toes, groin area, inner thighs, buttocks and even eyes can get affected amid the onslaught of rainy season fungal infections. From itchy skin to vaginal yeast infections, a host of dermatological issues can affect skin health and may require medical intervention. (Also read: 7 personal items you should never share with anyone for your health's sake) Due to persistent moisture in the air, the skin always has a layer of sweat, which makes it vulnerable to a range of fungal diseases(Freepik)

Dr Laxman Jessani, Consultant, Infectious Disease, Apollo Hospitals, Navi Mumbai in an interview with HT Digital lists some common fungal infections to watch out for during this time:

1. Athlete's Foot (Tinea Pedis)

It is a common fungal infection that affects the skin of the feet, particularly between the toes. It thrives in warm and moist environments like damp footwear.

2. Ringworm (Tinea Corporis)

Ringworm is a skin infection caused by fungus. It causes circular, red, and itchy patches on the skin and can occur on various body parts. It can be spread by coming in contact with the infected skin.

3. Jock itch (Tinea Cruris)

This fungal infection affects the groin area, inner thighs, and buttocks, leading to itching, redness, and a rash.

4. Nail fungus (Onychomycosis)

Fungal infection of the nails, usually of the toes, can cause thickening, discoloration, and crumbling of the nails.

5. Candidiasis

Candidiasis is caused by the Candida fungus and can affect various parts of the body, such as the mouth (oral thrush), genital area (vaginal yeast infection in women), and skin folds.

6. Aspergillosis

This fungal infection is caused by the Aspergillus Mold and can be particularly concerning for individuals with weakened immune systems or respiratory conditions. It can affect sinuses and lungs causing serious infection.

7. Fungal Keratitis

This is a severe fungal infection that affects the cornea of the eye and can lead to vision problems if not promptly treated.

