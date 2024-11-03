Ayurveda experts claim that managing diabetes through Ayurveda offers a holistic approach that goes beyond simply controlling blood sugar levels. According to them, by incorporating Ayurvedic practices, one can naturally enhance insulin production and restore balance within the body. Ayurveda for blood sugar: Ayurvedic tips to control diabetes and boost insulin naturally (Photo by Snehabasu)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Shuchin Bajaj, founder and director at Ujala Cygnus group of Hospitals, explained, "Ayurveda identifies diabetes as "Madhumeha" or "Prameha," a condition linked to an imbalance in the Kapha Dosha. This ancient science advocates for the use of natural herbs like turmeric, amla, fenugreek, and neem to boost metabolism, reduce cellular resistance, and regenerate pancreatic cells. These herbs, combined with a balanced diet tailored to one's Dosha, can significantly improve blood sugar regulation, ensuring a more natural and sustainable management of diabetes."

"Guduchi (Tinospora cordifolia) commonly recognised as Giloy, is also known by the name Amrita i.e, the divine nectar of immortality. Guduchi is considered as one of the most potent herbs in Ayurveda. It has been showcasing promising results in fever, dengue, chikungunya, gout, viral fever, cough/cold, autoimmune diseases, diabetes, etc due to its magical qualities," says Ayurveda expert Dr Dixa Bhavsar Savaliya in an Instagram post.(Freepik)

He elaborated, “Ayurveda's approach to diabetes management is comprehensive, integrating diet, lifestyle and medicinal herbs to address the root cause of the disorder. Following an Ayurvedic diet that minimizes carbohydrate intake and emphasises bitter vegetables, barley and ghee can help maintain stable blood sugar levels. Moreover, practices such as consuming herbal concoctions, like basil, neem, and Belpatra extracts on an empty stomach, can further enhance insulin sensitivity. By embracing Ayurveda, one can not only control diabetes but also prevent related complications, leading to an overall improvement in health and well-being.”

Bringing his expertise to the same, Mool Meena, chief operating officer at Sheopal's, shared, “Managing diabetes through Ayurveda provides a natural and comprehensive approach that not only aids in regulating blood sugar levels but also enhances overall health and well-being. Ayurveda, with its rich tradition, harnesses the power of nature through potent herbs like Shudh Guggul, Fenugreek and Gudmar. These botanicals are known for their remarkable ability to enhance insulin sensitivity, support pancreatic health and reduce glucose absorption, making them invaluable in diabetes management.”

Ayurveda recommends turmeric for diseases like joint pain, headache, diabetes, allergic conditions, skin problems, menstrual problems, depression, Alzheimer’s disease, cancer and many more.(Unsplash)

He revealed, “Shudh Guggul, for instance, is revered for its ability to support healthy metabolism and maintain balanced cholesterol levels, while Fenugreek helps in improving glucose tolerance. Gudmar, often referred to as the ‘sugar destroyer,’ reduces sugar cravings and supports healthy insulin function. By integrating these herbs into a daily regimen, one can address the root causes of diabetes rather than just its symptoms. Embracing Ayurveda as part of a diabetes management plan not only stabilizes blood sugar levels but also promotes a balanced and healthy lifestyle, contributing to long-term vitality and wellness.”

Disclaimer: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.