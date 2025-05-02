Beat dengue and malaria with a stronger immune system: Add these foods to your daily diet

Occasional summer rains create ideal breeding conditions for mosquitoes, leading to a rise in infections such as malaria and dengue. To stay safe, it’s crucial to strengthen your immune system and, in the case of dengue, boost platelet count for faster recovery. Also read | 7 fruits and vegetables that can help in quick recovery from dengue Strengthen your immune system against mosquito-borne infections with a healthy diet.(Photo by Pragyan Bezbaruah on Pexels)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Deepti Khatuja, Head Clinical Nutritionist at Fortis Memorial Research Institute, Gurugram, said, “Bolstering the immune system is the key mantra in the current scenario. It helps the body build resistance and combat infections. Practising mindful eating, choosing seasonal foods, staying physically active, and maintaining a positive outlook are the best ways to support overall health.”

She recommended the following foods to include in your daily diet:

Fluids:

Staying hydrated is essential. Drink plenty of potable water, warm concoctions, herbal teas, broths, and soups. Cold fluids such as lemon water, buttermilk, lassi, and coconut water are also beneficial for hydration, detoxification, electrolyte balance, and improving platelet count.

Fruits:

Seasonal fruits like jamun, pears, plums, cherries, peaches, papaya, apples, and pomegranates are rich in vitamins A and C, antioxidants, and fibre. These nutrients aid digestion, support gut health, and help trigger the immune response. Also read | Dengue prevention diet: Foods to eat and avoid for boosting immunity and preventing infection

Vegetables:

Include a variety of vegetables in your daily meals to promote gut health and enhance immune function. Colourful vegetables provide essential vitamins like A and C, as well as minerals such as zinc and magnesium, all of which act as powerful antioxidants.

Include all kinds of fruits and vegetables in your diet to boost immunity.(Photo: Shutterstock (For Representational Purpose Only))

Spices:

Spices and herbs like turmeric, ginger, garlic, black pepper, cinnamon, cardamom, and nutmeg have anti-inflammatory, antiviral, antimicrobial, and immune-boosting properties. They help regulate immune cells such as T-cells, enhancing the body’s ability to fight infections.

Nuts and seeds:

Rich in proteins, healthy fats, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants, nuts and seeds are essential for maintaining a healthy immune system and digestive tract. Proteins and amino acids are vital building blocks for the body.

Probiotics:

Add probiotic-rich foods like yogurt, buttermilk, cheese, kefir, kombucha, and soy-based products to your diet. These contain beneficial bacteria that support gut health and boost immunity. Also read | World Malaria Day 2022: Health expert shares 3 kitchen remedies to fight malaria

Foods to avoid:

Street food: Avoid pre-cut fruits, fried foods, junk food, and any street food during the monsoon, as they are prone to contamination and can cause gastrointestinal illnesses. Skip raw salads unless they are properly washed and steamed, as they may carry harmful pathogens.

Meat and seafood: Due to increased risk of waterborne diseases and food poisoning during the monsoon, it’s advisable to avoid meat and seafood, which can be potential carriers of infection.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.