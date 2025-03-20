Bengaluru weather: Air cooler or air conditioner, which is better in this heat for your health according to doctors

The India Meteorological Department predicted heatwave conditions for northern interior Karnataka until March 20. Bengaluru is also experiencing hotter days, with temperatures soaring to record highs over the last couple of years, increasing the demand for cooling appliances. However, when choosing between air coolers and air conditioners in Bengaluru's current hot weather, it's essential to consider the impact on your health. Also read | Air conditioner can pose a risk of heatstroke. Here are some dos and don'ts Air conditioners can cool the air to a lower temperature than air coolers, making them more effective in extreme heat. (Freepik)

According to doctors, air coolers add moisture to the air, which can be beneficial in dry climates. However, in humid climates, air conditioners are more effective at removing excess moisture from the air. In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Nikhil Modi, senior consultant of respiratory and critical care at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, said that air coolers can be a good alternative to air conditioners, but they must be used with caution from a health perspective, given Bengaluru's weather.

Cons of air coolers

Dr Modi said, “Coolers work by adding moisture to the air, which can be beneficial in dry climates but problematic in humid regions. High humidity can create an ideal environment for mold, dust mites, and bacteria, which can trigger allergies, asthma, and other respiratory issues. People with pre-existing lung conditions, such as chronic bronchitis or asthma, should be particularly cautious, as excessive moisture can worsen symptoms. Additionally, stagnant water in coolers can serve as a breeding ground for bacteria, increasing the risk of respiratory infections.”

Air coolers are generally cheaper to purchase and operate than air conditioners. (Freepik)

Air cooler vs air conditioners: An overview

Dr Jayanta Thakuria, director of internal medicine and rheumatology at Yatharth Super Speciality Hospitals, Faridabad added that both air coolers and air conditioners have distinct health implications, and their suitability depends on individual medical conditions. According to him, air coolers are generally considered a healthier option, as they introduce fresh air into the room, whereas air conditioners circulate the same air, potentially leading to stagnation and the spread of airborne diseases.

He said, “Air coolers are generally a healthier option for people without respiratory ailments, as they provide fresh, natural cooling without recirculating stale air. However, the moisture they add to the air can exacerbate respiratory issues in humid climates, leading to congestion, sinusitis, or increased risk of fungal infections.”

He added, “In contrast, air conditioners regulate temperature and humidity effectively, which can benefit individuals with asthma or allergies by filtering out pollutants. However, prolonged exposure to ACs without proper humidity control can cause dry eyes, skin irritation, and sinus problems.”

But what's more effective in Bengaluru?

However, it's crucial to note that air coolers may not be as effective in extremely humid or hot climates, like the current one in Bengaluru. In such cases, air conditioners might be a better option. Air coolers are also a more eco-friendly option, as they don't emit chlorofluorocarbons (CFCs) like air conditioners do. However, to make the most of air coolers in Bengaluru's climate, you can take some precautions.

Health precautions to take

To minimise health risks, Dr Modi said regular cleaning of cooling pads, water tanks, and fans is essential. He added, “Proper ventilation should also be maintained to prevent excess dampness. While air conditioners provide drier air, which may benefit some people with respiratory conditions, they can also cause dryness in the airways and skin irritation. Hence, both cooling methods have pros and cons, and their usage should be tailored to individual health needs and environmental conditions.”

Dr Jayanta Thakuria also said, “From a health perspective, those using coolers must prioritize hygiene by cleaning water tanks and pads regularly, while AC users should maintain clean air filters to prevent dust and microbial accumulation. Ultimately, the choice should be guided by both climatic conditions and individual health requirements.”

What's the conclusion?

Given Bengaluru's current weather, air conditioners might be a better option for:

⦿ People with respiratory issues or allergies

⦿ Those who need faster relief from heat-related illnesses

⦿ Homes or offices with high humidity levels

Air coolers might be a better option for:

⦿ Those on a budget or looking for an environmentally friendly option

⦿ Homes or offices with low humidity levels

⦿ People who prefer a more natural cooling method

Ultimately, the choice between air coolers and air conditioners depends on your specific needs and health requirements. If you're unsure, consult with a healthcare professional or an expert in indoor air quality.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.