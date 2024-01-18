Best Protein powder for pregnant women: 9 safe and pocket friendly choices

Pregnancy is a life-changing journey where the body takes many developments working tirelessly to support the growth of the unborn child. So, it is necessary to balance Pregnancy and protein intake with adequate nutrition. Considering the nutrients and proteins as a vital component, protein powder for pregnant women is mandatory to consume in a diet with essential amino acids. Considering the nutrients and proteins as a vital component, protein powder for pregnant women is mandatory to consume in a diet with essential amino acids

But with the plethora of different varieties available in the market, choosing the right one, especially for expectant mothers might be overwhelming. Questions abound: Are vegan protein supplements for pregnant women safe to consume? What type of Protein supplements for pregnancy are best suited for this phase? This comprehensive guide aims to provide pregnant women with the choices for their protein needs.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

However, you can refer to different research based on the importance of protein during pregnancy and come to a decision about safe protein supplements for pregnancy. This article will provide you clarity on the safe affordable options, along with some insights, specifications, pros, and cons to make the correct choice.

Also read:Protein supplements are a great way to fill our nutrients gap in diet

Product List

Pro360 MOM Protein Powder [Swiss Chocolate Flavour]

This Protein Powder is a specially formulated nutritional supplement manufactured for pregnant and lactating women. It provides comprehensive maternal nutrition support for both mom and child with essential nutrients needed for crucial developmental stages.

It is blended in a delicious Swiss Chocolate flavour and sustained supply available in a pack of 400+400 g. The powder bridges the nutritional gaps that might arise during pregnancy and lactation. It gives a sufficient intake of nutrients with a combination of protein, vitamins, and minerals. With the overall nutritional profile and blissful flavour, this option offers a beneficial addition to a mother's daily diet regimen.

Specifications of Pro360 MOM Protein Powder [Swiss Chocolate Flavour]

Swiss Chocolate flavour to enjoy the delicious taste.

Total weight: 800 g Pack of 2 (400+400 g).

Minimizes certain birth risks.

Supports muscle development and postpartum recovery.

Pros Cons Delicious flavour May not be suitable for allergies Fulfils every maternal nutrition need

B0BS1D5KR7

2. Develo Pregnancy and Lactation Protein Supplement [Kesar Badam]

This Protein Supplement is particularly formulated as a health and nutrition drink to fulfil the dietary needs of pregnant & breastfeeding mothers. It is blended in the delightful flavour of Kesar Badam to support the increased nutritional demands needed during the crucial phases of motherhood.

It offers a unique mixture of essential proteins, vitamins, and minerals serving as a practical dietary addition for mothers and its flavour also enhances the taste with a touch of indulgence to daily nutrition.

Specifications of Develo Pregnancy and Lactation Protein Supplement [Kesar Badam]

Weight: 1 kg

Comes in Kesar Badam (Saffron Almond) Flavour

Manufactured particularly for Pregnant Women & Breastfeeding Mothers

Pros Cons Promotes lactation The flavour might be too distinct Offers essential nutrients for maternal health

B07MP3HHK4

3. Geofit Nutrition Powder [Vanilla Flavour]

This Nutrition Powder comes in a Vanilla flavour particularly formulated to fulfil the unique nutritional necessity of pregnant women. It contains a combination of high-quality proteins and essential multivitamins to manipulate the health and well-being of expectant mothers.

Moreover, the inclusion of multivitamins including Vitamin C, E, and D2, along with other minerals improves the nutritional profile of this product. It promotes the maintenance of overall health, immune function, as well as healthy baby development.

Specifications of Geofit Nutrition Powder [Vanilla Flavour]

Vitamin D2 aids in calcium absorption and is needed for bone health

Vitamin C and E act as antioxidants to support skin health

Minerals contribute to other metabolic processes consumed with powder

250g packaging size

Pros Cons High protein content The flavour may not appeal to everyone Offers essential nutrients for maternal health

B0993GSC7Z

4. Yummy For Mummy Protein Supplement [Chocolate flavour]

This protein supplement is particularly formulated for pregnant and lactating women and provides sufficient nutritional benefits needed in the pivotal life stages without compromising on taste or quality. It is blended in a chocolate-flavoured powder giving you a delicious way to boost protein intake.

This product is devoid of gluten, sugar, as well as other artificial sweeteners, which are considered common dietary concerns. Moreover, it is made with lutein to support eye health in developing phases. It also boasts the inclusion of Satavary extract to enhance its benefits.

Each package is manufactured with 400gm blended with chocolate-flavour to provide a convenient and delicious solution for mommies in search of product to supplement their diet incorporating with essential proteins and needed vital nutrients.

Specifications of Yummy For Mummy Protein Supplement

Vitamin D2 aids in calcium absorption and is needed for bone health

Vitamin C and E act as antioxidants to support skin health

Minerals contribute to other metabolic processes consumed with powder

250g packaging size

Pros Cons High protein content The flavour may not appeal to everyone Offers essential nutrients for maternal health

B0C1YV3PN5

5. Vivamom Maternal Nutrition Supplement Powder [Vanilla Flavour]

This Nutrition Supplement comes in a package of 400g BIB manufactured as a dietary powder to meet the nutritional requirements of expectant and nursing mothers. It offers a way to consume essential nutrients in their daily diet without compromising taste and supports maternal and fetal health.However, this adaptability can be especially helpful for moms who are in need of dietary restrictions/preferences.

This product is blended with vitamins, minerals, and many essential nutrients needed during pregnancy and lactation. However, we recommended to consult any trusted healthcare professional prior to taking any new supplement regimen. This powder is manufactured to complement a balanced diet and consumed as a sole source of nutrition.

Specifications of Vivamom Maternal Nutrition Supplement Powder

Quantity: 400g BIB

Comes in a Vanilla flavour

Suitable for expectant and nursing mothers

Blended with Vitamins, minerals, and essential nutrients.

Pros Cons Convenient source of essential nutrients Not a sole source of nutrition Pleasant vanilla flavour

B07M7YZGC4

6. Protinex Mother's Nutritional Drink [Chocolate flavour]

This is a specially formulated beverage that will fulfil the unique nutritional necessity of expectant and breastfeeding mothers. It is blended in a chocolate flavour giving a delightful taste with proper balanced nutrients for both mother and baby.

The package consists of a 400-gram jar formulated with almost 28 vital nutrients to support healthy birth weight, foster brain development, and boost immunity. It reduces the primary concerns of pregnancy and lactation with adequate nutrition.

This formulation contributes to optimal baby development, and bolster the development to ensure both mom and baby thrive during major phases of pregnancy and lactation.

Specifications of Protinex Mother's Nutritional Drink

Weight: 400 grams

Available with a comprehensive 28 vital nutrients

Promotes healthy birth weight, brain development, and immunity

Pros Cons Addresses nutritional needs Not suitable with some dietary restrictions Delicious flavour

B015ZKZ9GO

7. Horlicks Mother's Plus Protein Powder [Kesar Flavour]

This health drink supports the nutritional necessity of expectant and nursing mothers offering the essence of kesar (saffron) excluding any added sugar. This protein powder is a thoughtful addition incorporating the diet of pregnant and breastfeeding women.

Offering necessary components like DHA, a type of omega-3 fatty acid; they play a pivotal role in the development of a child’s brain during pregnancy and early infancy. This powder is important for the overall growth and repair of tissues especially during pregnancy and lactation.

It fulfils all the protein requirements, making it perfect to consume enough daily along with enrichment of high-quality nutrient to assist overall health.

Specifications of Horlicks Mother's Plus Protein Powder

Ensures adequate intake of DHA

Supports cognitive and visual development of the baby

Net Weight: 400g

No added sugar for proper balanced blood sugar management

Pros Cons Enriched with DHA for brain development The price point might be higher compared to others No added sugar

B01MT4BLKU

8. PRO NUTRINE MOM Protein Powder [Chocolate Flavour]

This Protein Powder serves as a valuable source of nutrition derived from whey to ensure mothers receive essential amino acids for the healthy development of the mom as well as the baby. It offers an inclusion of 28 essential vitamins and minerals to improve the necessary nutritional profile and fulfil daily requirements.

This supplement is gluten-free and is formulated with chocolate flavour presenting a delightful taste. Hence, it is easier for mothers to consume the powder in their daily routines.

Specifications of PRO NUTRINE MOM Protein Powder

Protein Source comes with Whey Protein

Weight: 200gms

This product is Gluten-Free

A blend of Vitamins and minerals along with 28 essential nutrients

Pros Cons Contains 28 essential vitamins & minerals The price point might be higher compared to others Gluten-free formulation

B0CJYD4343

Also read:Best protein powders: Your guide to budget fitness fuel

9. Advanta Sugar-Free Whey Protein Powder [Kesar Badam]

This is a dietary supplement particularly for Pregnant Women to fulfil the nutritional needs that are a combination of essential protein excluding any added sugars. This product caters to those who are health-conscious during pregnancy.

It contains Whey protein which is a high-quality protein manufactured from milk. This product is sugar-free for pregnant women to supplement their diets while removing the need for added sugars.

Specifications of Advanta Sugar Free Whey Protein Powder for Pregnant Women

Sugar-free formulation containing whey protein

Dietary supplement formulated for pregnant women

500g weight

Pros Cons Provides essential protein Consultation is advised Tailored for pregnant women

B0BB1CDRB6

Top 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Pro360 MOM Protein Powder [Swiss Chocolate Flavour] Delicious flavour Supports postpartum recovery Fulfils every maternal nutrition need Develo Pregnancy and Lactation Protein Supplement [Kesar Badam] Support overall health vitality Promotes lactation Offers essential nutrients for maternal health Geofit Nutrition Powder [Vanilla Flavour] High protein content Enriched with Vitamin C, E, D2, minerals Supports overall health and immunity Vivamom Maternal Nutrition Supplement Powder [Vanilla Flavour] Convenient source of essential nutrients Pleasant vanilla flavour Complement a balanced diet Protinex Mother's Nutritional Drink [Chocolate Flavors] Addresses nutritional needs Offers nutrients for overall health Delicious flavour Horlicks Mother's Plus Protein Powder [Kesar Flavour] No added sugar Enriched with DHA for brain development Infused with kesar flavour Yummy For Mummy Protein Supplement [Chocolate flavour] High protein content Offers essential nutrients for maternal health Promotes overall maternal nutrition need PRO NUTRINE MOM Protein Powder [Chocolate Flavour] Contains 28 essential vitamins & minerals Whey protein for Pregnancy and breastfeeding Gluten-free formulation Advanta Sugar-Free Whey Protein Powder [Kesar Badam] Provides essential protein Whey protein intake Tailored for pregnant women

Best overall product

We recommend PRO NUTRINE MOM Protein Powder [Chocolate Flavour] as our best overall rated product being a comprehensive supplement particularly formulated for pregnancy and breastfeeding needs. It is blended with whey protein serving as a high-quality protein source to offer sufficient nutrition for mom and baby. Moreover, it is gluten-free so no worries about the dietary sensitivities.

You will consume almost 28 essential vitamins and minerals with this product providing comprehensive nutritional support to support overall health and well-being. You will love the delicious chocolate flavour that improves the palatability and boasts consistent use. We believe this product is a top choice for mothers who are looking for a reliable, effective, and flavoured nutritional supplement.

Value for money product

We recommend Vivamom Maternal Nutrition Supplement Powder [Vanilla Flavour] as our value-for-money product packed with 400g available in the price range with comprehensive nutritional benefits. This product is exceptionally for expecting and nursing mothers. Boasted with essential vitamins, minerals, and nutrients it is perfect to consume for maternal health promoting the mother's well-being along with the child’s fetal development.

Moreover, you will find that 400g quantity is suitable for prolonged usage, offering consistent nutritional support to use over an extended period. Also, you can enjoy the supplement with a vanilla flavour with improved palatability to motivate regular consumption. While comparing other distinct purchases over supplements or alternative nutritional solutions, you can pick this all-in-one package that comes with convenience, quality, and affordability. We rate it for being a cost-effective product for maternal nutrition.

How to pick a perfect protein powder for pregnant woman?

We believe that picking the right protein powder for pregnant women needs cautious and careful consideration. Picking a protein product or supplement boasting natural ingredients and minimal additives is a plus point to go for.

Always refer reputable brands that promise to undergo third-party testing while ensuring product purity and safety.

We suggest plant-based options like pea or hemp protein as an ideal option for the ones with dietary restrictions.

However, you should always consult any trusted healthcare provider before using or picking any supplement during the crucial period of pregnancy to ensure the alignment goes well with your specific requirements and does not pose risks.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.