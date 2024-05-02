Summer means a fun season as people come together, plan various activities with families and friends, go on a vacation or opt for recreational sports hence, many people tend to spend time outdoors and keep moving to stay fit and healthy but even though various sports or activities help one to stay in top shape, they can also invite common sports injuries that take a toll on one’s entire well-being. So, be cautious during summertime and enjoy the season by taking certain precautions recommended by the expert. Beware of these common sports injuries that may haunt you during summer months (Image by diana.grytsku on Freepik)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr Pramod Bhor, Director of Orthopedics and Robotic Joint Replacement Surgeon at Fortis Hospital in Vashi, highlighted to beware of these sports injuries during the summer -

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

Meniscus tears: Are you aware? A torn meniscus is the most common knee injury that can give many a tough time and the cases surge when the weather warms up. Being active in the summer and doing any sport or activity without proper instructions can induce knee injuries. Menisci are the C-shaped pieces of cartilage that operate like a cushion between the shinbone and thighbone. Any sport that causes you to forcefully twist or rotate your knee can cause tear pain, swelling, and restricted mobility. Resting can do the trick but your doctor may recommend surgery in case of a meniscus tear. ACL tears: This type of injury is seen if there is a tear or sprain of the anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) known as one of the strong bands of tissue connecting the thigh bone to the shinbone. One may hear a pop or feel a popping sensation when he/she is having this injury. There can be swelling and instability of the knee. Even though ACL tears are a common occurrence in athletes they can happen to anyone. So, opting for football or even playing on the beach or jumping or playing basketball, or volleyball, landing on one leg, knee is bent backward or twisted or hit directly can cause ACL tears. The management of ACL tears is in the form of rest and rehabilitation exercises, or it could require surgery to restore the torn ligament. Shoulder injuries: Wrong form while lifting, pushing or carrying things in awkward positions can cause inflammation or a rotator cuff tear which is tearing of the muscles that are responsible for rotating the shoulder and arm in and out. It can cause a pain or tingling sensation in the shoulder as well as arms.

Dr Pramod Bhor concluded, “Stress fractures, tennis elbow, ankle sprains, and shin splints are some other injuries that can be seen in people. It is the need of the hour to warm up, cool down and stretch before any type of activity. Also, the rest, ice, compression, and elevation (RICE) methods can help manage injuries. Seek help if the pain is intense as the expert can recommend surgery and physiotherapy.”