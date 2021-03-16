Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks

If you are searching for an exercise that not only targets the larger muscles responsible for basic movement but also smaller stabilising muscles, look no further and take fitness tips from Bhagyashree’s latest workout video. Showing a killer way to work on your core, strengthen your legs and flatten your belly, the Bollywood diva was seen exercising with a stability ball and performing knee tucks or stability ball reverse curls to get some fast, intense cardio benefits.

Taking to her social media handle, Bhagyashree gave a glimpse of her intense workout session as she donned a black spaghetti top, teamed with a pair of black tights and a pair of white shoes. Pulling back her hair into a high ponytail to keep them off her face, Bhagyashree got down on all fours on a Yoga mat spread on the floor.

Taking plank position while resting her feet on a stability ball, Bhagyashree lifted her bodyweight on her hands as she performed knee tucks. “If my workout posts can inspire people to get started on their own journey of health n fitness, I will be really happy (sic),” she shared in the caption.

Benefits:

Apart from being a great core exercise, knee tucks on stability ball primarily target your lower abs and strengthens them along with other muscle groups including glutes, hamstrings, abdominals, hip flexors, low back, biceps, anterior shoulders, legs and arms. Performing knee tucks on stability ball helps to improve posture and balance, develops anti-rotational core strength, makes one more agile by strengthening areas that are often neglected and makes one less prone to falls or injury.

