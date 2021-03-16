Home / Lifestyle / Health / Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks
health

Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks

Looking to get some fast, intense cardio benefits? Learn from Bhagyashree as she shows a killer way to work on your core, strengthen your legs and flatten your belly with stability ball knee tucks or stability ball reverse curls | Watch
By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON MAR 16, 2021 02:44 PM IST
Bhagyashree shows how to work on core strength with stability ball knee tucks(Instagram/bhagyashree.online)

If you are searching for an exercise that not only targets the larger muscles responsible for basic movement but also smaller stabilising muscles, look no further and take fitness tips from Bhagyashree’s latest workout video. Showing a killer way to work on your core, strengthen your legs and flatten your belly, the Bollywood diva was seen exercising with a stability ball and performing knee tucks or stability ball reverse curls to get some fast, intense cardio benefits.

Taking to her social media handle, Bhagyashree gave a glimpse of her intense workout session as she donned a black spaghetti top, teamed with a pair of black tights and a pair of white shoes. Pulling back her hair into a high ponytail to keep them off her face, Bhagyashree got down on all fours on a Yoga mat spread on the floor.

Taking plank position while resting her feet on a stability ball, Bhagyashree lifted her bodyweight on her hands as she performed knee tucks. “If my workout posts can inspire people to get started on their own journey of health n fitness, I will be really happy (sic),” she shared in the caption.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Here's how coronavirus pandemic has negatively impacted teens' mental health

WHO urges healthworkers to allow lifesaving mother-baby contact

Here's how exercise during pregnancy saves kids from health problems as adults

Rakul Preet Singh serves perfect fitspiration to ‘kick a**’ of Tuesday blues

Benefits:

Apart from being a great core exercise, knee tucks on stability ball primarily target your lower abs and strengthens them along with other muscle groups including glutes, hamstrings, abdominals, hip flexors, low back, biceps, anterior shoulders, legs and arms. Performing knee tucks on stability ball helps to improve posture and balance, develops anti-rotational core strength, makes one more agile by strengthening areas that are often neglected and makes one less prone to falls or injury.

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
bhagyashree cardio cardio workout workout workout goal fitness goal fitness tips fitness inspiration fitness goals fitness motivation fitness exercises core strength viral video bollywood
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Parliament LIVE
Oscars 2021
India vs England 3rd T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Farmer Protests
Covid
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP