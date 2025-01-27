Bobby Deol turns 56: When he gave up sweets for 4 months, worked out twice a day to achieve impressive Animal physique

Bobby Deol turned 56 on January 27. Thanks to his dedication to fitness and wellness, the actor is an inspiration to many fans around the world. Did you know Bobby Deol underwent a rigorous four-month training regime for his role in the 2023 film Animal? Co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial grabbed attention for Bobby's impressive physical transformation. Also read | Bobby Deol poses shirtless on the sets of Animal, flaunts his toned body; fans call him ‘Lord Bobby’ Bobby Deol left everyone impressed with his physical transformation for Animal.

Bobby's fitness trainer, Prajwal Shetty, designed a workout routine that included weight training, cardio, and functional training. In a 2023 interview with AajTak, he also spoke about the actor's diet plan. He also revealed that Sandeep wanted Bobby to appear broader than Ranbir in Animal – Bobby played the antagonist Abrar Haque in the action film.

Bobby did high-intensity cardio sessions twice a day

Prajwal said about Bobby's training for Animal, “At that time, he was slightly lean, so our goal was to gradually increase his muscle mass. We tailored the entire diet plan accordingly, incorporating a balanced mix of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Additionally, he underwent high-intensity training sessions... he dedicated approximately one hour to weight training every day. Additionally, he engaged in 40-minute high-intensity cardio sessions both in the morning and evening.”

Bobby followed strict no-sweets diet

Bobby's diet played a crucial role in his transformation. He followed a strict diet plan that included eggs, oatmeal, chicken, fish, and salads. He even gave up sweets for four months to achieve his physique goals.

Speaking about his daily diet, Prajwal said, “Bobby used to have eggs upon waking up in the morning. He opted for oatmeal as a source of carbohydrates and included chicken along with some rice for lunch. In the evening, he consumed salads and for dinner, he usually had chicken or fish. This routine continued for four months. Bobby is Punjabi, but what's interesting is that he's not much of a food enthusiast. Hence, he effortlessly followed my strict diet plan. While he adores sweets, he even abstained from them for four months.”

Bobby's hard work and dedication have paid off, and he looked fitter than ever in Animal, one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023.