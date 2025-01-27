Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 27, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Bobby Deol turns 56: When he gave up sweets for 4 months, worked out twice a day to achieve impressive Animal physique

ByHT Lifestyle Desk | Edited by Sanya Panwar
Jan 27, 2025 12:16 PM IST

Bobby Deol's physique at 56 is truly impressive. On his birthday, here's a lookback at the actor's strict diet and workout for his super toned body in Animal.

Bobby Deol turned 56 on January 27. Thanks to his dedication to fitness and wellness, the actor is an inspiration to many fans around the world. Did you know Bobby Deol underwent a rigorous four-month training regime for his role in the 2023 film Animal? Co-starring Ranbir Kapoor, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga directorial grabbed attention for Bobby's impressive physical transformation. Also read | Bobby Deol poses shirtless on the sets of Animal, flaunts his toned body; fans call him ‘Lord Bobby’

Bobby Deol left everyone impressed with his physical transformation for Animal.
Bobby Deol left everyone impressed with his physical transformation for Animal.

Bobby's fitness trainer, Prajwal Shetty, designed a workout routine that included weight training, cardio, and functional training. In a 2023 interview with AajTak, he also spoke about the actor's diet plan. He also revealed that Sandeep wanted Bobby to appear broader than Ranbir in Animal – Bobby played the antagonist Abrar Haque in the action film.

Bobby did high-intensity cardio sessions twice a day

Prajwal said about Bobby's training for Animal, “At that time, he was slightly lean, so our goal was to gradually increase his muscle mass. We tailored the entire diet plan accordingly, incorporating a balanced mix of carbohydrates, fats, and proteins. Additionally, he underwent high-intensity training sessions... he dedicated approximately one hour to weight training every day. Additionally, he engaged in 40-minute high-intensity cardio sessions both in the morning and evening.”

Bobby followed strict no-sweets diet

Bobby's diet played a crucial role in his transformation. He followed a strict diet plan that included eggs, oatmeal, chicken, fish, and salads. He even gave up sweets for four months to achieve his physique goals.

Speaking about his daily diet, Prajwal said, “Bobby used to have eggs upon waking up in the morning. He opted for oatmeal as a source of carbohydrates and included chicken along with some rice for lunch. In the evening, he consumed salads and for dinner, he usually had chicken or fish. This routine continued for four months. Bobby is Punjabi, but what's interesting is that he's not much of a food enthusiast. Hence, he effortlessly followed my strict diet plan. While he adores sweets, he even abstained from them for four months.”

Bobby's hard work and dedication have paid off, and he looked fitter than ever in Animal, one of the highest-grossing Hindi films of 2023.

rec-icon Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crick-it, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Quizzes, Polls & much more. Explore now!.

Catch your daily dose of Fashion, Taylor Swift, Health, Festivals, Travel, Relationship, Recipe and all the other Latest Lifestyle News on Hindustan Times Website and APPs.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 27, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On