Body fat and depression: Are they connected? Study reveals shocking details

Body mass index and depression are known to co-occur. BMI has a direct link to obesity, that can trigger depression, anxiety and other mental health conditions. However, BMI does not classify between muscle and fat, and also does not specify, how much fat in which area of the body can lead to mental conditions. The distribution of body fat plays a role in our mental health.

According to a recent study authored by authored by Wenjun Gu, Kunming Bao, Xiaoming Li, Shaohang Xiang, Junhao He, Jinning He, Lixin Ye, and Zhidong Huang and published in the Journal of Affective Disorders, the distribution of body fat plays a role in our mental health. The study also observed the link between body fat and depression more prominent in men.

Findings of the study:

The study was conducted by analysing data from 10,694 adults who took part in the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey. The participants had to undergo full-body scans to measure fat, muscle and bone. The scans provided accurate measures of body fat in eight regions of the body - the legs, arms, trunk, head, android (abdominal), gynoid (hips and thighs), subtotal (excluding the head), and total body.

Excess body fat can lead to depressive symptoms.(Shutterstock)

To measure depressive symptoms, the participants were asked to fill a questionnaire. They were also asked questions related to lifestyle habits, socioeconomic status, medical conditions, and biological markers to understand the correlation.

The results were shocking. People with higher total body fat demonstrated more tendency in showing depressive symptoms. People with more body fat located in the legs, gynoid area, and subtotal region were more at risk of depression. Even for people with higher head body fat percentage, there was a modest risk of developing depressive symptoms.

Body fat, depression and gender:

The study authors also noted that the association of body fat and depression was stronger in men than women. This further suggested that the effect of body fat on mood can operate differently for different biological sexes.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.