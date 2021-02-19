IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Lifestyle / Health / Boys who play video games regularly are at lower risk of depression, says study
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
health

Boys who play video games regularly are at lower risk of depression, says study

According to the findings of a new study, 11-year-old boys who play video games are at a lower risk of developing depressive symptoms. The study also found that girls who spend a lot of time on social media might develop more depressive symptoms.
READ FULL STORY
ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:17 AM IST

Boys who regularly play video games at age 11 are less likely to develop depressive symptoms three years later, finds a new study.

The study led by a UCL researcher was published in Psychological Medicine. It also found that girls who spend more time on social media appear to develop more depressive symptoms.

Taken together, the findings demonstrate how different types of screen time can positively or negatively influence young people's mental health, and may also impact boys and girls differently.

Lead author, PhD student Aaron Kandola (UCL Psychiatry) said: "Screens allow us to engage in a wide range of activities. Guidelines and recommendations about screen time should be based on our understanding of how these different activities might influence mental health and whether that influence is meaningful.

"While we cannot confirm whether playing video games actually improves mental health, it didn't appear harmful in our study and may have some benefits. Particularly during the pandemic, video games have been an important social platform for young people.

"We need to reduce how much time children - and adults - spend sitting down, for their physical and mental health, but that doesn't mean that screen use is inherently harmful."

Kandola has previously led studies finding that sedentary behaviour (sitting still) appeared to increase the risk of depression and anxiety in adolescents. To gain more insight into what drives that relationship, he and colleagues chose to investigate screen time as it is responsible for much of sedentary behaviour in adolescents. Other studies have found mixed results, and many did not differentiate between different types of screen time, compare between genders, or follow such a large group of young people over multiple years.

The research team from UCL, Karolinska Institutet (Sweden) and the Baker Heart and Diabetes Institute (Australia) reviewed data from 11,341 adolescents who are part of the Millennium Cohort Study, a nationally representative sample of young people who have been involved in research since they were born in the UK in 2000-2002.

The study participants had all answered questions about their time spent on social media, playing video games, or using the internet, at age 11, and also answered questions about depressive symptoms, such as low mood, loss of pleasure and poor concentration, at age 14. The clinical questionnaire measures depressive symptoms and their severity on a spectrum, rather than providing a clinical diagnosis.

In the analysis, the research team accounted for other factors that might have explained the results, such as socioeconomic status, physical activity levels, reports of bullying, and prior emotional symptoms.

The researchers found that boys who played video games most days had 24% fewer depressive symptoms, three years later than boys who played video games less than once a month, although this effect was only significant among boys with low physical activity levels, and was not found among girls. The researchers say this might suggest that less active boys could derive more enjoyment and social interaction from video games.

While their study cannot confirm if the relationship is causal, the researchers say there are some positive aspects of video games which could support mental health, such as problem-solving, and social, cooperative and engaging elements.

There may also be other explanations for the link between video games and depression, such as differences in social contact or parenting styles, which the researchers did not have data for. They also did not have data on hours of screen time per day, so they cannot confirm whether multiple hours of screen time each day could impact depression risks.

The researchers found that girls (but not boys) who used social media most days at age 11 had 13 per cent more depressive symptoms three years later than those who used social media less than once a month, although they did not find an association for more moderate use of social media. Other studies have previously found similar trends, and researchers have suggested that frequent social media use could increase feelings of social isolation.

Screen use patterns between boys and girls may have influenced the findings, as boys in the study played video games more often than girls and used social media less frequently.

The researchers did not find clear associations between general internet use and depressive symptoms in either gender.

Senior author Dr. Mats Hallgren (Karolinska Institutet) has conducted other studies in adults finding that mentally-active types of screen time, such as playing video games or working at a computer, might not affect depression risk in the way that more passive forms of screen time appear to do.

He said: "The relationship between screen time and mental health is complex, and we still need more research to help understand it. Any initiatives to reduce young people's screen time should be targeted and nuanced. Our research points to possible benefits of screen time; however, we should still encourage young people to be physically active and to break up extended periods of sitting with light physical activity."

Follow more stories on Facebook and Twitter

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
video games screen time social media depression in child
Close
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
Study reveals boys who play video games have lower depression risk(Unsplash)
health

Boys who play video games regularly are at lower risk of depression, says study

ANI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 19, 2021 09:17 AM IST
According to the findings of a new study, 11-year-old boys who play video games are at a lower risk of developing depressive symptoms. The study also found that girls who spend a lot of time on social media might develop more depressive symptoms.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The findings provide more insight into how long immunity lasts after infection, and also suggest that herd immunity may start to kick in earlier than widely believed. (Instagram)
The findings provide more insight into how long immunity lasts after infection, and also suggest that herd immunity may start to kick in earlier than widely believed. (Instagram)
health

Study at Ischgl ski resort finds lasting coronavirus immunity

Reuters, Vienna
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:27 PM IST
A study of residents in the ski resort of Ischgl, the site of Austria's worst coronavirus outbreak, found that at least eight months after contracting the virus the vast majority of people remained immune.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.(Unsplash)
Johnson is due to set out a roadmap out of the lockdown, which began on January 5, on Monday, and has said that it will be a cautious and prudent approach.(Unsplash)
health

English lockdown reducing Covid-19 infections but prevalence still high: Study

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 07:05 PM IST
England's third national Covid-19 lockdown is helping to reduce infections, a study found on Thursday, but the prevalence of cases remains high as Prime Minister Boris Johnson eyes a cautious route to re-opening the economy.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
Researchers from the Australian Centre for Precision Health at the University of South Australia found that that long-term, heavy coffee consumption - six or more cups a day - can increase the number of lipids in your blood to significantly heighten your risk of cardiovascular disease.(Unsplash)
health

Too much consumption of coffee can cause cardiovascular issues

ANI, Adelaide [australia]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 05:12 PM IST
While many people are addicted to coffee and can't let go of the adrenaline rush it gives to the sip their favourite version- long black, espresso, or latte, a new study has revealed that too much of coffee could be detrimental for your heart health.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. (Unsplash)
The study was published in the Journal of Bone and Mineral Research. (Unsplash)
health

Study sheds light on factors linked with elevated risk of bone fractures

ANI, Washington [us]
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
A new study has identified various factors that may indicate whether a person faces a higher likelihood of experiencing a bone fracture over the next two decades.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength(Instagram/sidmalhotra)
health

Sidharth Malhotra’s fitness video from Lucknow is about building core strength

By Zarafshan Shiraz
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:56 PM IST
  • Mission Majnu star Sidharth Malhotra encourages fitness enthusiasts to opt for additional ways to get healthy from knee raises to jumping over and under the drills, core building exercises and even Yoga asanas at Lucknow grounds | Check video and benefits of these workouts inside
READ FULL STORY
Close
Anil Kapoor(Instagram)
Anil Kapoor(Instagram)
health

Fitness enthusiast Anil Kapoor's latest sprinting spree inspires fans. See pics

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Alfea Jamal, Hindustan Times, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:30 AM IST
Anil Kapoor loves to take to his social media to share his exercise and fitness routine with his fans and on Wednesday the veteran Bollywood actor set major fitness goals by sharing a glimpse of his sprinting exercise.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

India to gift 2,00,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine to UN peacekeepers

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:57 AM IST
Twenty-five nations across the world have already received Made in India vaccines and Forty-nine more countries will be supplied in the coming days, ranging from Europe, Latin America and the Caribbean to Africa, South-East Asia and the Pacific Islands.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UK study sheds light on rise in hospital admissions for food-induced anaphylaxis(Unsplash)
UK study sheds light on rise in hospital admissions for food-induced anaphylaxis(Unsplash)
health

Number of people getting hospitalised due to food allergy tripled: Study

ANI, London
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 AM IST
A new study published in the journal BMJ revealed that the number of people that have been admitted in hospitals due to severe allergy to food has tripled in last 20 years in the UK.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In addition to risk factors such as old age and diabetes, the scientists, including those from Karolinska Institute in Sweden, said gene variants in people also make them more or less sensitive to developing severe Covid-19.(Pixabay)
In addition to risk factors such as old age and diabetes, the scientists, including those from Karolinska Institute in Sweden, said gene variants in people also make them more or less sensitive to developing severe Covid-19.(Pixabay)
health

Gene variant inherited from Neanderthals decreases severe Covid-19 risk: Study

PTI, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 07:49 PM IST
Half of all people outside Africa carry a gene variant inherited from Neanderthals that reduces the risk of needing intensive care for Covid-19 by 20 per cent, says a new study.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The research was led by UCL researchers in collaboration with the University of East Anglia and City, University of London.(Unsplash)
The research was led by UCL researchers in collaboration with the University of East Anglia and City, University of London.(Unsplash)
health

LGB people more prone to mental health disorders, alcohol misuse

ANI, Washington (us)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 03:18 PM IST
The findings of a new study suggest that Lesbian, gay and bisexual people are significantly more likely to have mental health conditions and report alcohol and drug misuse than heterosexual people.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The team has discovered that for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, there is a dopamine receptor pathway that becomes abnormally activated in the cancer stem cells.(Unsplash)
The team has discovered that for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) patients, there is a dopamine receptor pathway that becomes abnormally activated in the cancer stem cells.(Unsplash)
health

Study takes early step towards leukemia drug therapy

ANI, Washington (us)
PUBLISHED ON FEB 17, 2021 11:23 AM IST
During recent research, an important early step in developing a new class of therapeutics has been taken by a McMaster stem cell research team for patients with deadly blood cancer.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif's exercise session without any equipment(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
Katrina Kaif's exercise session without any equipment(Instagram/yasminkarachiwala)
health

Katrina Kaif's throwback no-equipment workout will kick away your mid-week blues

By Nishtha Grover, Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 17, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Katrina Kaif's trainer Yasmin Karachiwala recently shared an old fitness video of the actor which shows her doing rigorous exercises without using any equipment. We are motivated to start our day on a fitter note. What about you?
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Marijuana legalization may have led to its increased usage in teens: Study

ANI, New Jersey
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:25 PM IST
The apparent increase in marijuana use among California adolescents after recreational marijuana legalization for adult use in 2016 is surprising given the steady downward trend in marijuana use during years before legalization.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational Image(Unsplash)
Representational Image(Unsplash)
health

Zinc, vitamin C supplements not effective in treating Covid-19: Study

PTI, Washington Dc
PUBLISHED ON FEB 16, 2021 03:24 PM IST
Researchers noted that zinc is known to be important for immune function, with a role in antibody and white blood cell production and fighting infections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP