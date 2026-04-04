Can AI be your therapist? Here’s what a psychologist wants you to know: ‘We need to stop…’

A few years back, artificial intelligence (AI) was used to fix grammar, but now it is writing emails, making art, planning vacation, and more. AI has slowly made its way into almost every part of human life. Increasingly, people are relying on it for motivation and emotional support. But where does one draw the line between support and substitution when it comes to mental health care? AI might give you words, but being witnessed as a human by a human is necessary for healing. (Unsplash)

In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Damini Grover, counseling psychologist, life coach, author, founder- I’m Powered Centre For Counseling & Well-Being, Delhi, elaborates on the promise and limitations of AI in therapy, and why the human element remains irreplaceable in mental health care.

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Damini said, “People are using AI for the company, for comfort. to talk at night, when no one is around. When you don't want to bother a friend, when you're too tired to say it again, when therapy seems too expensive or hard to get to. You open a chat window, type out how you feel, and in a few seconds, you get a thoughtful, organised, and non-judgmental answer.” “That feels good to many people,” she added.

AI for therapy The World Health Organization has said that social isolation is becoming a bigger public health issue. At the same time, it is still hard to get mental health care. There aren't enough trained mental health professionals in many countries, including India. Even when services are available, the cost is a big problem. One therapy session can feel like a lot when you're already on a tight budget. So, AI takes its place. You can get it any time of day or night. It doesn't stop. It doesn't get angry. It doesn't cancel. It confirms and mirrors. It helps you name your feelings. It can suggest journaling prompts or grounding exercises. AI can feel like a safe first step for someone who is afraid to go to therapy.

Damini added that recent studies on AI-driven conversational agents indicate that they may alleviate short-term distress by offering emotional support and psychoeducation.