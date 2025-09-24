Can ex-smokers cut down their lung cancer risk? Oncologist shares 5 tips to know

Quitting smoking is a difficult process, especially for the ones who are addicted. However, when you quit smoking, does it automatically cut down lung cancer risk? In an interview with HT Lifestyle, Dr. Mandeep Singh Malhotra, director of surgical oncology at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi said, “For ex-smokers, the journey doesn’t end with giving up cigarettes. The harmful effects of tobacco may linger for years, which is why additional preventive measures are essential.” Also read | Passive smoking can increase lung cancer risk? Pulmonologist lists 5 ways it can harm your lungs The harmful effects of tobacco may linger for years, even after quitting.(Unsplash)

Here’s what ex-smokers should do:

1. Commit to complete abstinence:

Even after quitting, some people may occasionally relapse with “just one cigarette.” This can undo much of the progress made and reignite the body’s dependency on nicotine. True prevention comes only from complete abstinence. Ex-smokers must also steer clear of secondhand smoke, avoiding environments where others are smoking.

2. Adopt a healthy lifestyle:

A balanced daily routine that includes physical exercise, yoga, and breathing practices helps improve lung capacity and overall respiratory health. Regular activity also boosts immunity, aiding the body in fighting damage caused by years of smoking.

Ex-smokers should follow a healthy lifestyle to cut down lung cancer risk.(Shutterstock)

3. Focus on an antioxidant-rich diet:

Dieting plays a key role in recovery from tobacco-related harm. Incorporating green leafy vegetables, seasonal fruits, nuts, and other antioxidant-rich foods can help neutralize free radicals and reduce inflammation in lung tissues. Over time, this can partially reverse the oxidative damage caused by smoking. Also read | Lung cancer risks: The overlooked factors beyond smoking

4. Go for regular health check-ups:

Early detection of lung cancer greatly improves outcomes. Ex-smokers should undergo annual health check-ups, which may include imaging tests if recommended by their doctor. While low-dose CT scans have shown promise in detecting early lung cancer, they are not yet widely adopted as mass screening tools. Personalized screening based on individual risk factors remains the best approach.

5. Stay ahead with the emerging screening method:

Medical science is rapidly evolving. One of the most promising tools for the future is liquid biopsy, which can detect cancer-related genetic changes from a simple blood test. For high-risk groups, such as long-term smokers who have quit, liquid biopsy could offer a safer, non-invasive way of picking up lung cancer at an early stage. Also read | Lung cancer risk in non-smoking women: Oncologist explains 5 causes of this disturbing trend

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always seek the advice of your doctor with any questions about a medical condition.